Top 5 clubs in Europe in 2019

16 Dec 2019

Liverpool are the reigning Champions League winners

The sixth Matchdays of group-stage action in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League and the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League respectively brought the European club competition for the calendar year to a close.

Both the reigning Champions League winners (Liverpool) and Europa League winners (Chelsea) qualified for the knockout round of the Champions League and both are in the top-four of the English Premier League this season.

Among clubs who have played at least 45 games in all competitions during the year, only the duo of Manchester City (England) and Paris Saint-Germain (France) have won over 40 games in all competitions in 2019 while Liverpool's three defeats in the calendar year is the fewest endured by a club in all competitions.

On that note let us find out the top five clubs in all competitions this year.

#5 Bayern Munich (Germany)

The Bavarian giants won their seventh consecutive and record-extending 29th Bundesliga title in 2018-19. However, their domestic dominance failed to spill over onto the European stage where they fell to eventual winners Liverpool in the Round of 16.

Despite prolific marksman Robert Lewandowski scoring in a record 11 consecutive league games since the start of the season, Bayern Munich have had an indifferent start to the 2019-20 season.

Following four league defeats in 15 games, including a 1-5 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt marking the club's worst Bundesliga defeat in 10 years, the Munich club find themselves in 5th place, six points adrift of league leaders RB Leipzig.

In the Champions League though, Bayern went 6/6 in their group-games, marking the sixth instance of a club winning all their group-stage games in the competition in a season as the Bavarian giants recorded the highest goal difference (19) for a Champions League group-winner.

