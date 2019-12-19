Teams with the fewest losses in 2019 European competitions

Liverpool are the reigning Champions League winners.

Following the sixth Matchday of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League and the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League, European club football action for the year 2019 drew to a close.

There were a slew of fine performances from several teams during the year. Having slayed European giants Real Madrid and Juventus in the Round of 16 and quarterfinals respectively, Ajax were seconds away from reaching their first Champions League final in over 23 years, till Lucas Moura's strike 6 minutes into injury time ended their fairy tale run from the second qualifying round.

Bayern Munich became only the sixth team in the history of the Champions League to win all their 6 group-stage games, as the Bavarian giants also recorded the best goal-difference of 19 by a group winner in the competition.

On that note, let us have a look at the teams with the fewest losses in European club football in 2019. Note: Only teams who have played at least 10 European games(excluding qualifiers) during the year have been considered.

6. Juventus - 2 losses in 10 games

Juventus

Both of Juventus' defeats came in the knockout rounds of the 2018-19 Champions League. The Bianconeri lost 2-0 at Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Round of 16 before a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick in the return leg helped secure a 3-2 aggregate win.

In the quarterfinals, Juventus drew 1-1 at Ajax in the first leg. Ronaldo scored his second goal of the tie in the return leg at home to give the hosts a 2-1 aggregate lead, before two unanswered goals by the visitors dealt the Bianconeri a second European defeat of the season and eliminated them from the Champions League.

Juventus started their 2019-20 Champions League campaign with a 2-2 draw at Atletico Madrid, before winning their next five group games to qualify for the knockout round of the competition as one of 6 unbeaten teams.

5. Sevilla - 2 losses in 10 games

Sevilla

Champions in each of their three previous appearances in the UEFA Europa League, Sevilla scored three unanswered goals past Lazio in the two legs of their Round of 32 clash, before being eliminated by Slavia Prague following a 3-4 extra time defeat in the second leg of the Round of 16.

One of 16 teams to have lost just once in the 2019-20 Europa League, Sevilla's 5 wins were the most by any of the 32 teams in this season's competition. The Andalusian club's three conceded goals in six games was only behind Manchester United's tally of two.

