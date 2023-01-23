Top 5 most valuable clubs in the world right now (2023)

Football is gaining greater financial success each year and it is considered to be one of the wealthiest sports globally. European clubs are some of the wealthiest sporting entities in the world. These teams are capable of striking multi-million deals on a regular basis.

As per the Deloitte Money League, most of these sides generate hundreds of millions in revenue every year. These teams have the top players, the finest facilities and the most lucrative sponsorship agreements.

These elements, along with the unwavering support of the fans, help the teams achieve consistent success and trophies which in turn increases the club's value.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top five most valuable clubs in the world right now.

(Numbers courtesy: Transfermarkt.com)

#5 Paris Saint-Germain - €895 million

Paris Saint-Germain v Kawasaki Frontale - Preseason Friendly

Reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have one of the most star-studded squads in Europe. They have Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. on their payroll and are one of the most dominant sides on the continent when they are in full swing.

The Parisians are sitting at the top of the Ligue 1 table right now and are expected to win the league title at the end of the season. But their main objective this term will be to win that ever elusive UEFA Champions League title.

PSG currently have a valuation of €895 million and it will only go up if their European adventures bear fruit.

#4 Liverpool - €928 million

Liverpool FC v SSC Napoli: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Liverpool have been one of the most successful English sides in recent years. They were going through an extremely difficult period until Jurgen Klopp took over in 2015. It took a while for Klopp to implement his ideas but once he did, the Merseysiders became a juggernaut of sorts.

They won the FA Cup and the League Cup last term and also made it to the final of the Champions League where they eventually lost to Real Madrid. Liverpool's popularity has also been on the rise and they have some extremely talented footballers in their ranks.

They are currently valued at a whopping €928 million.

#3 Bayern Munich - €945 million

RB Leipzig v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich are the most dominant German football club in the history of the sport. They have become a success-churning machine and the rest of the Bundesliga sides find it difficult to keep pace with the Bavarians.

They are a well-run club that has managed to navigate transitions and squad rebuilds with a great deal of stability. Bayern have now won the Bundesliga title 10 years in a row.

The reigning German champions are also one of the richest clubs in the world. Their valuation currently stands at a whopping €945 million.

#2 Chelsea (€1 billion)

Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Chelsea transformed into a European giant under former owner and Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. They continue to be one of the wealthiest clubs in the world under new owner Todd Boehly.

The Blues have a reputation for breaking the bank every transfer window to upgrade their squad. Credit where it's due, they have managed to achieve a lot of success in the last two decades by sticking to that method. They have spent a fortune on signing new players over just the past few transfer windows.

Chelsea are currently the second most valuable team in the world. They are valued at €1 billion at present.

Pys @CFCPys In the latest forum meeting, Chelsea’s big aim is to get revenue to £1 Billion, plans include increased TV deals and more partnerships, the NIKE design team who create our kits were based out of USA, they’re now in London to get a better feel of the club’s history. ( @Zack_fortag In the latest forum meeting, Chelsea’s big aim is to get revenue to £1 Billion, plans include increased TV deals and more partnerships, the NIKE design team who create our kits were based out of USA, they’re now in London to get a better feel of the club’s history. (@Zack_fortag)

#1 Manchester City - €1.1 billion

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Manchester City's rise to prominence happened almost overnight after the Abu Dhabi United Group took over the club in 2008. Generous injections of cash followed and under current manager Pep Guardiola, City are one of the strongest teams in Europe.

They are a force to be reckoned with and have won four Premier League titles in the last five seasons. City have never had to bow out of the race to sign any player owing to a lack of funds in recent times. They are the most valuable team in the world and their valuation stands at a whopping €1 billion.

SuperSport Blitz @SuperSportBlitz Manchester City tops the list of the top 20 richest clubs by revenue, according to a study from the 2021-22 season by Deloitte #SSFootball Manchester City tops the list of the top 20 richest clubs by revenue, according to a study from the 2021-22 season by Deloitte #SSFootball

