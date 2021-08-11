5 most valuable defenders in the world

Sir Alex Ferguson once said, "attack wins you games, but defence wins you titles."

That could not have been more true in the world of football. Every title-winning squad in the game's history has had a solid defensive line. No matter how many plaudits the goalscorers and attacking midfielders garner, defenders are a key cornerstone of all major teams. Without a robust backline, a team can fall apart easily, and there are many such examples in this regard.

In the modern era, there has been a host of incredibly talented defenders, some of whom have also made their mark on the biggest of stages. While the debate for who's the best defender rages on, let's whittle them down to just five based on their market values.

On that note, here are the five most valuable defenders in the game right now:

#5 Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) - €70 million

Alphonso Davies is the world's most expensive left-back at the moment.

Bayern Munich were on a rampage last year, storming their way to all six major titles available for grabs. While that was the result of a phenomenal collective effort, one of the highlights of their campaign were the eye-catching displays of Alphonso Davies.

Davies broke into the side in 2018 and gradually established himself as one of the best young defenders in the game with a series of scintillating performances in the left-back position.

.@AlphonsoDavies is the first player from North America to make the FIFPro Men’s World XI 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/VsEm6jxMXE — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 18, 2020

An incredible player with blistering pace and supreme ball control, Davies, with his marauding runs, allow the Bavarians to play a high line. He has contributed 17 goals in 84 appearances in all competitions for the club.

#4 Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain) - €75 million

Marquinhos is the most valuable defender in Ligue 1.

It might be surprising to see him instead of many other star defenders, but Marquinhos has earned his place as one of the game's best defenders, and his quality speaks for itself.

The Brazilian is a warrior at the back, throwing his body on the line to defend against the mightiest of attackers while also displaying his excellent aerial prowess.

He has consistently delivered for Paris Saint-Germain for half a decade now but remains grossly underrated. Nevertheless, the centre-back played a key role in their Champions League campaigns in the last two seasons, taking them to the final in 2019-20.

Marquinhos gives PSG the lead 💥



The central defender now has two goals in his last two UCL games 🔥



(🎥: @UCLonCBSSports)pic.twitter.com/cuZdPXM2Qj — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 28, 2021

Marquinhos is also a huge threat from set-pieces, with most of his 31 goals for PSG being headers off corners and free-kicks; he has also chipped in with eight assists thus far.

