Top-performing FPL differential assets you should add to your wildcard draft

It is almost like a hit-or-miss with FPL differentials. Going against popular FPL picks can absolutely boost your rankings and it could also send you crashing down the overall rankings.

As an FPL manager, there's nothing better than opening your app and seeing those cheeky little green arrows. FPL differentials and going against popular opinion could be some of the reasons why those green arrows appear.

In this article, we'll be taking a look at some of the best differential picks that you can get whether you're on a wildcard or not. Before we get right into it, let's take a look at gameweek 31 fixtures:

Double gameweek 31 premier league fixtures

Five FPL Differential assets you should target in gameweek 31

Let's now take a look at some FPL assets we should target in gameweek 31 with an ownership of less than 10%.

Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez has to be at the top of this list - he is currently owned by just 4.2% of FPL managers. It is really shocking considering how well he has performed this season - he's having arguably one of his best seasons in a Manchester City shirt.

He has produced five double-digit hauls in his last eight starts and has scored 10 goals already this season in the Premier League. In fact, he has scored the most goals for City this season in the league.

Riyad Mahrez plays against Burnley, his favorite opponent, in gameweek 31. Mahrez has averaged 9.7 points per match over his six outings for Man City against Burnley, including his career-high haul of 21 points in Gameweek 10 last season.

Andy Robertson

The Liverpool full-back is owned by just 9.6% of FPL managers and his ownership could potentially rise even further as Trent Alexander-Arnold could miss the game against Watford on Saturday.

Andy Robertson's form has been really good in recent gameweeks. In fact, Robertson (£7.4m) has scored more points than Salah and Alexander-Arnold over his last four games at Anfield.

The Liverpool full-back is also one of the most sorted after differentials in gameweek 31.

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL



How many of these The most transferred in players of GW31 so far1. Robertson (£7.3m)2. Havertz (£7.9m)3. Saka (£6.7m)4. Salah (£13.3m)5. Kane (£12.5m)How many of these #FPL assets do you have? The most transferred in players of GW31 so far 👇1. Robertson (£7.3m)2. Havertz (£7.9m)3. Saka (£6.7m)4. Salah (£13.3m)5. Kane (£12.5m)How many of these #FPL assets do you have? https://t.co/Vc3UHVgmg9

So it won't be a bad move to get Robertson into your team in gameweek 31. He could also be a really good long term pick.

Kai Havertz

Havertz is another great differential that you could get in gameweek 31 - he is owned by just 6.6% of FPL managers. He's one of the most in-form players in the game right now. He has picked up 33 points in his last three games, returning two double-digit hauls in that time.

Chelsea also have some really nice fixtures coming up - they face Brentford in gameweek 31 before heading to Southampton in gameweek 32.

His form and his really good fixtures make him a decent player you can add to your team, whether you're on a wildcard or not.

Wout Weghorst

Weghorst is yet another good shout this gameweek. The Burnley forward is selected by just 4.8% of FPL managers. Wout Weghorst is not in the greatest of form but he'd still be a decent addition to your team in gameweek 31.

Burnley are one of the two teams who have a double gameweek in gameweek 31. If you're going to select any player from Burnley, either you go for Nick Pope, a defender, or Wout Werghorst.

Burnley's fixtures from now till the end of the season

City is a difficult game which makes the double gameweek a little bit like a single gameweek, if we're being real. That's why Werghorst is more of a long-term pick. Only two of Burnley's next 11 games have an FDR of three or more which on paper is good.

Nick Pope

One is inclined to think that Nick Pope is a must-have asset. Burnley are one of two teams with eleven games left this season, meaning they'll have a couple more double-game weeks later in the season.

Nick Pope is selected by 5.4% of FPL managers. He is the best differential goalkeeper out there. He has also made tons of saves - 75 so far this season - and has picked up eight bonus points as well.

Burnley's fixtures make it hard to ignore them. As stated earlier, only two of Burnley's next eleven games have an FDR of three or more. This makes a good pick from now till the end of the season.

This brings an end to our gameweek 31 differential picks. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

