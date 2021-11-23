Top spot in Champions League Group H up for grabs as Chelsea lock horns against Juventus

Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League game between Chelsea and Juventus will be one of the biggest in this week’s round of matches.

The Blues suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Italian side in the reverse fixture after a very keenly contested game. Interestingly, that remains the last time that Thomas Tuchel’s side tasted defeat.

Chelsea have since gone on a nine-game unbeaten run which has propelled them to the top of the Premier League table. However, they’ll be facing a Juventus team that is also in great form.

The Bianconeri made a slow start to the season but have recovered superbly, winning each of their last three matches and scoring seven goals in the process.

Tuchel's Blues in perfect shape ahead of Juventus clash

Chelsea, though, will go into the game as slight favorites. The Blues boast a strong home record and the only time they’ve lost at Stamford Bridge this season was against Manchester City.

Tuchel’s side have also built a reputation as clean sheet machines. Juventus may currently be occupying top spot in Group H but Chelsea have been more consistent in recent months.

Even without Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, the London outfit still managed to blow away their opponents with cheeky ease. The aforementioned duo are still not back, but the return of N’Golo Kante is a huge boost.

The French midfielder has returned to full fitness and scored against Leicester City last week. As it stands, the Blues are in perfect shape and it’ll take something special for Juventus to beat them at home.

Juventus are more than capable of upsetting Chelsea at home

Finishing as group winners in the Champions League is always the goal for the big clubs and both Chelsea and Juventus will be targeting just that. The Italian giants currently hold a three-point lead over Tuchel’s side and even a draw would be good enough to see Juventus seal top spot.

However, Chelsea know what is at stake. Finishing second means meeting one of the big guns in the second round and the Blues will be hoping to avoid that.

“Firstly and foremost we do what we do when we play football games - we try to win them. This will not change,” Tuchel said ahead of the game, as quoted by Chelseafc.com.

“Okay, late in the game if the score is a draw we will maybe not allow Edou Mendy to go into the opponents box when we have a late corner because we will not risk our qualification and go all in if the situation is like this," he added.

“But until this moment, we will try everything to win the game and have a chance to win the group - and for this we have to win the game,” signed off the Chelsea boss.

The race for top spot in Group H is on and Tuesday’s game will be the ultimate decider. It’s about who wants it more and who will step up within 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge.

