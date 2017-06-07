Transfer news and rumours of the day: 7th June, 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@gaurav_krishnan by gaurav.krishnan Football Transfer Roundup 07 Jun 2017, 20:17 IST

Allegri is set to stay at Juventus

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s daily transfer news and rumours roundup for 7th June 2017. Today’s top stories feature some big moves by Europe’s top clubs. A number of these moves could turn the tide in favour of the clubs going into next season. Here are the biggest stories.

Serie A

Max Allegri renews his contract with Juventus

Sky Italy report that Juventus boss Max Allegri has, in fact, renewed his contract to stay on as the manager of the Turin club. He has extended his contract up until 2019 and will remain at the helm of Juventus for at least two more seasons. Allegri was heavily linked with a move to first Arsenal and later to Paris Saint-Germain but it looks like the Italian boss will stay put.



Ivan Perisic might snub Manchester United

Manchester United target Ivan Perisic might not leave Inter Milan this summer according to Corriere dello Sport. The Italian news outlet reports that Luciano Spalletti, who is shortly to be confirmed as Inter’s new boss wants to keep Perisic at the club.

The paper also suggests that Inter will clear their squad in order to raise funds for signings. Andrea Ranocchia, Jeison Murillo, Marcelo Brozovic and Ever Banega are to be placed on the transfer list as Inter look to rebuild their squad after numerous failed campaigns.