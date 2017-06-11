Transfer news and rumours of the day: 11th June 2017

A quick look at all the to transfer news of the day.

@gaurav_krishnan by gaurav.krishnan Football Transfer Roundup 11 Jun 2017, 19:34 IST

Emil Forsberg has been crucial in RB Leipzig qualifying for the Champions League

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s daily transfer news and rumours of the day roundup for 11th June 2017. A number of deals are nearing completion or are already complete and as always we bring you the biggest news from Europe’s top five leagues. On that note, let’s head right in.

Serie A

Emil Forsberg suggests move to AC Milan

Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport, state that RB Leipzig playmaker Emil Forsberg could possibly want a move to AC Milan as per his recent comments. Forsberg was quoted saying, “The Champions League is not an important factor, but it is more important that you get the role in the team” which have sparked rumours of a potential move to the San Siro.

Milan are looking at revamping their squad under their new owners and are likely to spend big this summer and have already signed Ricardo Rodriguez and Mateo Musacchio.

Chelsea step up chase for Alex Sandro

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea have offered Juventus €50 million for Alex Sandro. The Blues want to sign the left back from Juventus but it is understood that the Turin club has rejected the bid. The Serie A champions outfit do not want to sell the wing back at any cost and have let Chelsea know about their intentions of holding on to the Brazilian defender.