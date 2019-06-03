Transfer Prediction: 4 Predicted major transfers likely to happen

Eden Hazard is surely leaving Chelsea this summer

With the 2018/19 season successfully coming to an end, certain teams will look forward to bolstering their squads with prominent signings before the new season kicks off.

This is that time of the year when every team’s transfer committees sit down and take a look at the just concluded season. They will analyze the particular areas where their teams lacked in quality as well as in quantity. Once the analysis is done, certain players are shortlisted and thereafter the transfer negotiations start.

Many top performers from this season have already been linked to top-tier clubs who want to improve their performances be it domestically or in Europe. The likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United are all up in the transfer market searching for star performers who could lift their performances in the upcoming season.

In this article, we take a look at four major predicted transfers that are very likely to happen.

#4 Luka Jovic to Real Madrid

Luka Jovic has been linked with a Real Madrid move throughout the summer

We start our list with Serbian striker, Luka Jovic’s predicted move to Real Madrid. At the start of the transfer window, the Eintracht Frankfurt striker was rumoured to have signed a contract with the Los Blancos for an estimated fee of €60 million. Yet nothing of that sort has come to fruition as of now.

The former Benfica man has been on loan to Frankfurt since 2017. Jovic's former club stands to earn big from this deal as a smart 30 per cent sell-on-fee exists in the Serbian's contract.

In 32 appearances in the Bundesliga this season, Jovic netted 17 times for Frankfurt and another 10 in the Europa League, taking his total tally to 27 for the season.

With 10 strikes in Europe, Jovic finished second in the Europa League goalscorers list behind Chelsea's Olivier Giroud. With Frankfurt, Luka Jovic won the DFB-Pokal in the 2017/18 season under the guidance of current Bayern coach Niko Kovac.

Both clubs are waiting for an official date to make the announcement which will see Jovic being unveiled as the new Real Madrid player. It is to be noted that Jovic’s contract signing with the LaLiga side is due in a matter of a few days, once the fees are agreed between the two clubs.

