Hazard expects Chelsea exit to be announced in 'next few days'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
195   //    30 May 2019, 04:38 IST
EdenHazard - Cropped
Chelsea star Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard expects his exit from Chelsea to be confirmed "in the next few days" after helping the club win the Europa League.

Hazard scored a brace after goals from Olivier Giroud and Pedro as Maurizio Sarri's men beat Arsenal 4-1 in Baku on Wednesday.

The Belgium international has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and said after the game he thought it was "a goodbye".

In a post-match interview with RMC Sport, Hazard said a deal could be done in the coming days.

"In the next few days, my departure will be official," he said.

"I think it was my last game, it's between clubs right now, I cannot talk about it yet … I hope to face Lille and Chelsea in the Champions League next season."

Hazard has won two Europa League and two Premier League titles at Chelsea, as well as an FA Cup and EFL Cup.

The 28-year-old said he had enjoyed his time at Stamford Bridge, where he arrived from Lille in 2012.

"During the past seven seasons I was always happy, there are ups and downs, but the pleasure of playing football is still there," Hazard said.

"And when we win trophies it's always good for everyone."

Tags:
Europa League 2018-19 Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
