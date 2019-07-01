×
Neymar to go on strike to force Barcelona move, LaLiga striker agrees personal terms with Manchester United and more: Transfer Roundup, 1 July 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
01 Jul 2019, 20:24 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's summer is shaping up nicely so far
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's summer is shaping up nicely so far

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We have some exciting bits of news to bring to you today. So without wasting any more time, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 1 July 2019.

Neymar goes on strike to force move to Barcelona

Brazil v Qatar
Brazil v Qatar

Neymar wants a return to the Camp Nou and he wants it now. There is no 2 ways about it. The then much talked about move to Paris Saint-Germain has not worked out like Neymar had expected and wants to head back and perhaps take shelter in Messi's shadow for a little while longer.

With speculation rife and the whole world preparing themselves for the Brazilian's return to Barcelona, latest reports claim that Neymar has threatened Paris Saint-Germain to go on strike and not report for pre-season duty.'

He has told PSG that he wants to leave this summer and that he wants to join Barcelona. The Ligue 1 Champions are not interested in standing in his way either. They're reportedly ready to let him go and have lowered their asking price to less than €200 million. This sum could be further reduced if Barcelona include a couple of their players in the deal.

PSG players are set to reunite on July 8th and prepare for their pre-season tour in China. However, Neymar has told the club that he won't be attending the same. PSG, meanwhile, are resigned to losing him and do not want the situation to escalate as they negotiate with the Catalan giants.

Neymar is currently in Brazil where he is hoping to be relieved of a rape allegation levelled against him. He is also recovering from an ankle injury. But he posted a video where he was sprinting and the recovery seems to be going well.

Neymar has, however, refused to comment on his future out of respect for his teammates as they take part in the Copa America.

