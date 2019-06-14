×
Cristiano Ronaldo linked with shock Juventus exit, Real Madrid make final decision on signing Pogba and more: Transfer Roundup, 14 June 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
5.53K   //    14 Jun 2019, 22:43 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Portugal against the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League Final
Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Portugal against the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League Final

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The transfer window is in full swing and Real Madrid, for one, are going bonkers. As several other top clubs across Europe look to rebuild this summer, we expect several transfer records to be shattered over the course of this window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 14 June 2019.

Cristiano Ronaldo linked with a shock move to Paris Saint-Germain

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo suggesting that he will be at Turn next season, the rumours are refusing to die down. The rumours first surfaced after Juventus crashed out of the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Ajax.

Now that Massimiliano Allegri has left the club and Juventus are still without a manager, latest reports suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo is not pleased with the club's attitude ahead of the upcoming season. Ronaldo reportedly wants Jose Mourinho to take over at Juventus. However, the 'Special One' is more likely to go to Inter Milan.

The latest twist in the tale is that Jorge Mendes has now put a new offer on the table for Ronaldo to consider. It comes from Paris Saint-Germain. The Parisians are interested in reinforcing their frontline and believe that Cristiano Ronaldo would be the perfect man for the job.

PSG believe that Ronaldo's hungry, trophy-winning attitude is something that they want to add to their current setup. But as it stands, Ronaldo is waiting for Juventus to convince him to stay put in Turin. He is seeking reinforcements regarding their plans for the immediate future.

As such, Ronaldo wants the club to show more ambition in the transfer window and bring in players like Matthijs De Ligt. However, Juve will have to battle it out with the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United to secure the services of the Ajax centre-back.

Contact Us