Iwobi reveals reason for exit, Real Madrid could pull off shock swap deal for Neymar, Paul Pogba wants Real Madrid move and more: Transfer Roundup, 15 August 2019

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 2.38K // 15 Aug 2019, 20:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid or Barcelona?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. There are only a bit more than a couple of weeks remaining in the transfer window and some of the biggest stories of the summer are yet to reach a resolution.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 15 August 2019.

Alex Iwobi reveals why he left Arsenal

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

Alexi Iwobi's deadline day move to Everton came as a shock to many. After all, fans were expecting the club to reinforce their wings and had signed Nicolas Pepe from LOSC Lille. Now Iwobi has revealed why he decided to leave the Gunners and join the Toffees.

Iwobi had been at Arsenal for 15 years. Speaking to Everton's website, he said that he left Arsenal to break out of the tag of a youngster and to make a name for himself. The Nigerian international said,

"The offer was too attractive for me to turn down.

"The manager was telling me: 'There is a spot for you, we will take care of you'. Basically, all the things you want to hear as a player.

"He has given me the confidence I will do well. I am ready for a new challenge and chapter in my life. I always had that youngster tag at Arsenal, so hopefully with this move I am able to make a name for myself in the Premier League and create history with Everton.

"Hopefully I will be able to take on a bit more responsibility and add something to the team as well."

Iwobi had been inconsistent for Arsenal down the left flank but at just 23 years of age, Alex Iwobi is yet to hit his prime and could go on and prove to be a real asset to whichever club he plays for. Will Arsenal grow to regret selling him? Only time will tell.

1 / 5 NEXT