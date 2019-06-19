Real Madrid to offer €190 million plus midfielder for Neymar, Bruno Fernandes set to join Manchester United after rejecting Liverpool and more: Transfer Roundup, 19 June 2019

Neymar Jr.

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. Today, we have some exciting bits of transfer news to bring to you. Some of these rumours, if they do turn out to be true, have the potential to change the fortunes of some of the top clubs in Europe.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 19 June 2019.

Real Madrid to offer cash + player for Neymar

There is a full on reinforcement process going on at Real Madrid and we may not have seen the end of it just yet. Los Merengues have already signed Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Eden Hazard and Eder Militao. However, Florentino Perez wants to put the icing on the cake by bringing in Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

But that will not be easy. Having already spent a lot of money and the futures of the fringe players still unresolved, Real Madrid will need to balance their expenditure and income if they're to adhere to the FFP regulations.

As a result, shelling out Paris Saint-Germain's €250 million asking price for Neymar is almost out of the question. However, Florentino Perez is keen to find a way around it. He has decided to add Casemiro into the mix in order to lower PSG's asking price.

Casemiro, who was very influential in Zidane's first spell, has become inconsistent and erratic and his contribution is often questioned these days. However, he could still fetch Real Madrid around €60 million.

With Adrien Rabiot all set for a departure, PSG are also looking to strengthen their midfield. The club has also clarified that they will not be tolerant towards superstar behaviour which is being widely speculated as a dig at Neymar's antics.

Consequently, Neymar could very well leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer and if PSG are willing to take in Casemiro and €190 million, we could see the former Barcelona man donning the all-white kit of Real Madrid and strutting his stuff at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

