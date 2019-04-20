×
Juventus prepare £74m offer for Real Madrid star, Manchester City plan €120m move for 19-year-old superstar, and more - Transfer Roundup, 20th April 2019

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Rumors
3.98K   //    20 Apr 2019, 22:56 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo could soon be reunited with a former Real Madrid teammate
Cristiano Ronaldo could soon be reunited with a former Real Madrid teammate

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup.

With the summer transfer window set to swing open a little over a month from now, teams across Europe's top five leagues already seem to be preparing for next season. As usual, there has been plenty of transfer talk and speculation today.

Today's top transfer stories feature giant clubs like Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Arsenal, among others. They also feature some high-profile stars who are being linked with moves away from their current clubs.

On that note, here is a look at the top transfer news, rumours, and updates for the day:


Arsenal target Nicolas Tagliafico prefers Italy move

Arsenal suffer blow in hunt for Nicolas Tagliafico
Arsenal suffer blow in hunt for Nicolas Tagliafico

Ajax star, Nicolas Tagliafico, has become a regular feature in transfer rumours and speculation after rejecting a contract extension with the Dutch club, and announcing that he intends to leave the club after the current season.

Premier League giants, Arsenal, were touted to be the leading contender to secure the Argentine's services. However, according to reports from The Sun, the 26-year-old's agent has claimed that Tagliafico prefers a move to Italy instead.

Speaking to FC Inter News, he said:

"Inter and Italian football are always attractive destinations for Argentine players.
"Let’s not forget, like it was once said, that we’re Italians who speak Spanish.
"Everything’s very familiar. It’s like being at home.
"Tagliafico has always been our priority for Italy, but in the most appropriate moment we will find the right place. We will see what happens."

Tagliafico further confirmed that he will be leaving the club, although his attention is solely towards ending the season on a high with Ajax.

"I think in the summer it could be a natural time to take the step.
"But I try not to think about taking that step just yet because we have many important games to focus on", he said
