Alexis Sanchez to leave, PSG to sell Neymar to Barcelona on one condition, Juventus and Barcelona could pull off stunning swap deal for Rakitic and more: Transfer Roundup, 20 August 2019

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 5.05K // 20 Aug 2019, 19:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Neymar is desperate to leave PSG

We have 13 more days to go in the summer transfer window. With so many transfer sagas yet to reach their conclusion, there's no doubt that we are in for a wild ride in the final 2 weeks of the window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news of the day.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Alexis Sanchez could leave Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez's rather forgettable stint at Manchester United seems to be coming to an end

Following Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked about the future of Alexis Sanchez. The Red Devils' manager responded by hinting that the Chilean could leave.

He said,

"Well, there's still a couple of weeks left of the transfer window and there is a chance... some clubs have shown interest in Alexis, so we'll see what happens. Can't update you more than that."

Inter Milan are in advanced talks to sign Alexis Sanchez and several reliable sources have reported that the winger wants to leave Manchester United and join Inter on a loan deal.

The deal will see Sanchez joining Inter Milan on loan for the 2019-20 season and Inter will have the option to buy him for €17 million. However, Manchester United will have to pay a part of Sanchez's wages as they are too high for Inter Milan to afford by themselves.

Antonio Conte is keen to bolster his attack further after already adding Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez. Alexis Sanchez is not the only player on his shortlist though. Tottenham Hotspur backup striker Fernando Llorente, Eintracht Frankfurt's Ante Rebic, RB Leipzig's Timo Werner and Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik are all being monitored.

Advertisement

Despite suggesting last week that we could see more of Alexis at Manchester United this season than we'd fancy, Ole's latest comments suggest that he could leave the club before the European transfer window closes inside 2 weeks.

Meanwhile, renowned pundit and former Manchester United captain and club legend Gary Neville has urged the club to sell Sanchez.

1 / 5 NEXT