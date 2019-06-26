Manchester United want to sign £125 million trio this summer, Tottenham Hotspur agree £65 deal for Tanguy Ndombele and more: Transfer Roundup, 26 June 2019

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 3.04K // 26 Jun 2019, 18:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to field a team with a fresh look next season

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We're halfway through the summer transfer window and this one is continuing to be just as exciting as the ones that came before it.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines today.

Manchester United want Sean Longstaff, Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire signed this summer

Manchester United are all set to splash more cash this summer transfer window. After missing out on Matthijs de Ligt narrowly, they are faced with the prospect of kicking of the 2019-20 season with Phil Jones and Chris Smalling at the centre of their defence.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still remains keen on bringing Harry Maguire to reinforce the defence despite the overwhelming interest shown by Manchester City. Leicester are asking for a sum in the ballpark of £70 million and if the Red Devils would have paid in excess of £130 million as they're on the verge of completing another sensational deal for Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Bruno Fernandes is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's pick to strengthen a midfield that is in disarray and remains unsettled as Paul Pogba's future hangs in the balance. They are also looking to add more spine to the midfield following the exit of Ander Herrera.

Solskjaer has reportedly made a personal plea to Ed Woodward about Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese international was on fire last season for Sporting Lisbon and Liverpool have also registered an interest in him.

Newcastle United's 21 year old midfielder Sean Longstaff is another player that Manchester United are interested in. Longstaff has drawn comparisons to Manchester United legends Paul Scholes and Michael Carrick with his style of play.

Now that Rafa Benitez is leaving the club, it is likely that Longstaff will find it hard to reject an approach from a big club. Solskjaer has also made it clear to the board that he wants fresh faces out on the pitch when the next season starts and United are thus ready to accelerate their transfer activity.

