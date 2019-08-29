Llorente to Napoli, PSG to sell Neymar to Barcelona on one condition, 2 Manchester United players to leave before deadline day and more: Transfer Roundup, 29 August 2019

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 29 Aug 2019, 18:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Is Neymar all set to have his wish granted?

With just 4 days remaining in the European transfer window and some of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer yet to reach their conclusion, we are in for a thrilling end to the summer. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the biggest transfer stories of the day.

Fernando Llorente poised to join Napoli

Fernando Llorente's time at North London is coming to an end

Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli are all set to reinforce their forward line by signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente before the transfer window shuts on September 2. However, things are a bit more complicated than that sounded.

Napoli are yet to give up on unsettled Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi who has been already told by the Nerazzurri that he is not a part of their plans for the 2019-20 season. Napoli are waiting to see if the Argentine will agree to leave Inter Milan on a €65 million deal. If that doesn't work out, they will go ahead and secure the signing of Fernando Llorente.

The report claims that Fernando Llorente has agreed to terms with the Neapolitan club and is waiting to see what will happen with Mauro Icardi before packing his bags. The interesting thing is that in case Mauro Icardi decides to join Napoli, Llorente will then sign for Inter Milan as a backup striker to Romelu Lukaku.

The 34-year-old is currently in North London playing second fiddle to Harry Kane and at his age, first team minutes come at a premium. And despite adding Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to their frontline, Inter Milan are going to pull out all stops to ensure that injuries do not hamper their campaign.

Icardi's falling out with Inter Milan has been well documented. However, it is quite baffling that the striker wants to kick on at Inter despite knowing that Antonio Conte does not plan on using him.

1 / 5 NEXT