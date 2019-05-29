Real Madrid agree £115m deal for superstar target, Manchester United lead Barcelona in race for top target and more: Transfer Roundup, 29th May 2019

Aakanksh Sanketh FOLLOW ANALYST News 3.33K // 29 May 2019, 20:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Massive news for Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup.

With the 2018-19 season almost done and dusted, the transfer window has already been opened in England and is set to swing open in Italy, Germany, France and Spain in two days, on the first of June.

This should herald a flux of transfer rumours from across Europe's top five leagues and usual, there has been plenty of transfer talk and speculation today.

Today's top transfer stories feature giant clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich, among others. They also feature some high-profile stars who are being linked with moves away from their current clubs.

On that note, here is a look at the top transfer news, rumours, and updates for the day:

Harry Maguire responds to transfer rumours

Harry Maguire refused to be distracted by transfer talk

Leicester City's Harry Maguire has quickly become one of the Premier League's best defenders, and has subsequently been sought by multiple clubs, including Manchester United. The Red Devils, who have been known to be in the hunt for a defender, have been linked with the Englishman for a while now, although no move has materialized thus far.

While several reports have claimed that he's still on United's radar, recent reports from the Mirror claim that he isn't currently thinking about club football, ahead of international duty with the English national team. As per the report, Maguire recently addressed the transfer rumours and said:

“When I’m away with England I don’t think about anything to do with club football.

Advertisement

“As soon as I wear this badge it’s really important for myself to focus on England and nothing else. At the moment, nothing is going through my head in terms of club football.

“I’m fully focused on the two games coming up, that’s where my head is at the moment.”

1 / 5 NEXT