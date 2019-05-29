×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid agree £115m deal for superstar target, Manchester United lead Barcelona in race for top target and more: Transfer Roundup, 29th May 2019

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
News
3.33K   //    29 May 2019, 20:45 IST

Massive news for Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid
Massive news for Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup.

With the 2018-19 season almost done and dusted, the transfer window has already been opened in England and is set to swing open in Italy, Germany, France and Spain in two days, on the first of June.

This should herald a flux of transfer rumours from across Europe's top five leagues and usual, there has been plenty of transfer talk and speculation today.

Today's top transfer stories feature giant clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich, among others. They also feature some high-profile stars who are being linked with moves away from their current clubs.

On that note, here is a look at the top transfer news, rumours, and updates for the day:


Harry Maguire responds to transfer rumours

Harry Maguire refused to be distracted by transfer talk
Harry Maguire refused to be distracted by transfer talk

Leicester City's Harry Maguire has quickly become one of the Premier League's best defenders, and has subsequently been sought by multiple clubs, including Manchester United. The Red Devils, who have been known to be in the hunt for a defender, have been linked with the Englishman for a while now, although no move has materialized thus far.

While several reports have claimed that he's still on United's radar, recent reports from the Mirror claim that he isn't currently thinking about club football, ahead of international duty with the English national team. As per the report, Maguire recently addressed the transfer rumours and said:

“When I’m away with England I don’t think about anything to do with club football.
Advertisement
“As soon as I wear this badge it’s really important for myself to focus on England and nothing else. At the moment, nothing is going through my head in terms of club football.
“I’m fully focused on the two games coming up, that’s where my head is at the moment.”
1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Eden Hazard Neymar Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Advertisement
Real Madrid told to pay €150 million for superstar target, Barcelona plan €115m move for Premier League superstar, and more: Transfer Roundup, 16th April 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree terms with €150 million superstar, Top target rejects Barcelona to join Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 23 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid prepare world record-shattering €405m offer for superstar target, Top Barcelona target drops unexpected Liverpool hint, and more - Transfer Roundup, 10th March 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid plan Isco+cash deal for €150m superstar, Barcelona to listen to offers for €140m superstar, and more - Transfer Roundup, 9th February 2019 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona agree €70 million deal for top transfer target, Adrien Rabiot to join Real Madrid on 2 conditions and more: Transfer Roundup, 21 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona eye shock move for Premier League star, Real Madrid set for massive blow as €180m-rated superstar target discusses new contract with current club and more: Transfer Roundup, 26th March 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United prepare massive €150m bid for Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea target, Barcelona open to sell superstar for bargain €105m fee, and more, Transfer Roundup, 23rd March 2019 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United and Manchester City on red alert as Barcelona consider selling superstar, Real Madrid plan swoop for €120m-rated superstar, and more: Transfer Roundup, 16th March 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus to use secret weapon to beat Barcelona for top target, Barcelona respond to links with €180m-rated superstar, and more: Transfer Roundup, 6th February 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree deal for €150 million superstar, Barcelona agree deal for €73 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 6 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us