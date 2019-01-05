×
€50 million top target agrees to join Barcelona, Chelsea set to pull off stunning swap deal with AC Milan and more: Transfer Roundup, 5 January 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
14.05K   //    05 Jan 2019, 18:47 IST

Barcelona might have just pulled off a huge transfer
Barcelona might have just pulled off a huge transfer

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The January transfer window has now been open for 5 days and we have already seen clubs securing reinforcements.

Last January, top clubs across Europe did not hold back from splashing the cash and several big money moves materialized. Notably, Liverpool signed Virgil Van Dijk for £75 million, Manchester City signed Aymeric Laporte and Sanchez moved from Arsenal to Manchester United in a swap deal that sent Mkhitaryan the other way.

We expect some big transfers to happen this winter as well. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 5 January 2019.

Manchester City insert anti-Manchester United clause as Brahim Diaz is set to join Real Madrid

Brahim Diaz is all set to join Real Madrid
Brahim Diaz is all set to join Real Madrid

Real Madrid and Manchester City have agreed a £22 million deal for Brahim Diaz. Now according to the Independent, the Cityzens have inserted a clause that is effectively anti-Manchester United, in the contract.

The deal puts the sell-on fee at 15%. However, it will rise to 40% if Real Madrid decide to sell him to Manchester United in the future.

Brahim Diaz's current contract at Manchester City was set to run out in the summer. However, Real Madrid decided against waiting till June and decided to negotiate a cut-price deal for the 19-year-old.

Diaz was persuaded by the promise of regular first-team football at Real Madrid, which he has seen come at a premium at the Etihad under Pep Guardiola. After Jadon Sancho, Brahim Diaz would be the second player to have come from the academy that City would have sold in subsequent transfer windows.

From the trio of Sancho, Diaz and Foden, only Foden remains. He is dubbed as a like-for-like replacement for the ageing David Silva and is expected to remain at the club.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Barcelona Football Gonzalo Higuaín Adrien Rabiot Chelsea Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
