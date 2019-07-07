×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Atletico to sell Griezmann to Barcelona on one condition, Manchester United bid €75 million for Paul Pogba replacement and more: Transfer Roundup, 7 July 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.15K   //    07 Jul 2019, 18:55 IST

Griezmann could still join Barcelona despite all the recent controversy
Griezmann could still join Barcelona despite all the recent controversy

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The transfer window is in full swing and it certainly looks like the dominos are all set to start falling. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on July 7, 2019.

Atletico Madrid still open to selling Griezmann to Barcelona

Atletico Madrid's response to Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu's comments on reaching an agreement with Griezmann over a potential transfer has caused all hell to break loose just when everything looked done and dusted.

Barcelona's initial offer was to pay €120 million in specific instalments. However, the recent developments have strained the relationships between the clubs and between Atletico Madrid and Griezmann.

The World Cup winner had informed the club about his intentions to leave and announced the same via social media. He did everything his club had asked him to and intimated them about his situation so that they could plan in advance for next season.

As such, Atletico Madrid had gone ahead and secured the services of Joao Felix for an amount in excess of €120 million. They have also handed Griezmann's no.7 kit to the newcomer. This suggests that Atletico are still keen on negotiating with Barcelona.

However, they won't accept the money in instalments anymore. The Rojiblancos want all the money paid straight up. The report claims that despite this, Atletico is willing to find middle ground so as to not create new problems for the parties involved.

They are willing to accept an offer whereby Barcelona will pay in excess of €120 million. If the Catalans are ready to do that, Atletico will accept the cash in part payments. However, if that does not work out, then Barcelona will need to find another source of money, most likely a loan, which could mean bad news for their interest in re-signing Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Antoine Griezmann Sergej Milinković-Savić Chelsea Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Advertisement
Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign top Manchester United target, Real Madrid to offer €147 million trio to Manchester United for Paul Pogba and more: Transfer Roundup, 2 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to announce €120 million signing next week, Manchester United set to beat Manchester City to €70 million signing and more: Transfer Roundup, 2 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to pull off stunning cut-price swap deal for Neymar, Manchester United set to make £65 million signing and more: Transfer Roundup, 29 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to trigger €120 million release clause of Manchester United target, Cristiano Ronaldo makes Juventus bid €85 million for top Barcelona target and more: Transfer Roundup, 4 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Neymar to go on strike to force Barcelona move, LaLiga striker agrees personal terms with Manchester United and more: Transfer Roundup, 1 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United agree fee for Matthijs De Ligt, Arsenal set to sign Real Madrid forward and more: Transfer Roundup, 6 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sign Neymar and 4 other players, Real Madrid to offer Isco or Bale to Manchester United in exchange for Paul Pogba and more: Transfer Roundup 17 June 2019 
RELATED STORY
Transfer News: Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign top Manchester United target as Suarez replacement, Manchester United make shock David de Gea decision and more, 21 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United make shock Paul Pogba transfer decision, Barcelona make final Philippe Coutinho decision and more: Transfer Roundup, 15 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Messi wants Barcelona to sign €102 million Real Madrid target, Real Madrid launch stunning bid for Cristiano Ronaldo replacement and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us