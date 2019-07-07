Atletico to sell Griezmann to Barcelona on one condition, Manchester United bid €75 million for Paul Pogba replacement and more: Transfer Roundup, 7 July 2019

Griezmann could still join Barcelona despite all the recent controversy

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The transfer window is in full swing and it certainly looks like the dominos are all set to start falling. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on July 7, 2019.

Atletico Madrid still open to selling Griezmann to Barcelona

Atletico Madrid's response to Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu's comments on reaching an agreement with Griezmann over a potential transfer has caused all hell to break loose just when everything looked done and dusted.

Barcelona's initial offer was to pay €120 million in specific instalments. However, the recent developments have strained the relationships between the clubs and between Atletico Madrid and Griezmann.

The World Cup winner had informed the club about his intentions to leave and announced the same via social media. He did everything his club had asked him to and intimated them about his situation so that they could plan in advance for next season.

As such, Atletico Madrid had gone ahead and secured the services of Joao Felix for an amount in excess of €120 million. They have also handed Griezmann's no.7 kit to the newcomer. This suggests that Atletico are still keen on negotiating with Barcelona.

However, they won't accept the money in instalments anymore. The Rojiblancos want all the money paid straight up. The report claims that despite this, Atletico is willing to find middle ground so as to not create new problems for the parties involved.

They are willing to accept an offer whereby Barcelona will pay in excess of €120 million. If the Catalans are ready to do that, Atletico will accept the cash in part payments. However, if that does not work out, then Barcelona will need to find another source of money, most likely a loan, which could mean bad news for their interest in re-signing Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

