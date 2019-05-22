Transfer Window Analysis: A look at the top 4 bargain buys available this summer

The transfer market has changed entirely due to inflation in players' asking prices in recent seasons. Paris Saint-Germain matched Neymar's whopping release clause of €222 million to prise him away from FC Barcelona. The Brazilian's switch to Paris for an enormous fee has transformed the market altogether.

A release clause in the region of €40-€50 million is considered a standard fee in today's transfer scenario. Everton spent a combined figure of around €95 million on Richarlison and Gylfi Siggurdson, and with no disrespect towards the duo, they are certainly not worthy of such swollen numbers. It was just an instance to depict the crazy nature of the contemporary football business.

Keeping upscale players in hindsight, let us go through some quality players who could help teams in saving big bucks during the summer window.

#4 Diego Godin (Free Agent)

The Uruguayan centre-back rejected the advances of Manchester United to prolong his stay at Atletico Madrid for another season last summer. Diego Godin rejected the contract extension at Los Rojiblancos this season to seek a new challenge.

Despite his veteran status, Godin has not displayed the signs of decline and is still one of the best in the business. At 33, Godin is not a long-term fix but is a capable option of providing defensive solutions for the next season or two.

Inter Milan are currently the frontrunners to lure the former Atletico skipper into their set-up. It won't be surprising to witness other teams joining the race to attain his services.

#3 Adrien Rabiot (Free Agent)

The 23-year-old surrounded himself with a plethora of controversies during his spell at Paris Saint-Germain. Adrien Rabiot's troubled stay in Paris is finally over, and he is searching for a potential suitor.

Despite his intermittent playing time at PSG, Rabiot is an elegant presence in the middle of the park. The Frenchman is a perfect combination of silk and steel, capable of picking immaculate passes and is an able outlet of dynamic energy in the engine room.

Real Madrid and Manchester United are interested in signing Rabiot as a free agent. Investment on the skilful midfielder could pay rich dividends soon as he might be eager to prove himself after his stalled career at PSG.

