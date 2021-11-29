Tuchel's indecisiveness costs Chelsea as wasteful Blues drop points to Manchester United

Chelsea’s position as Premier League leaders remains unchanged despite their 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

However, the Blues have had their lead at the top cut to just a point after failing to beat the Red Devils in a game where they were overwhelming favorites.

Thomas Tuchel’s side went into the game on the back of an impressive 4-0 drubbing of Juventus in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. It was expected that they’d replicate the same performance against Manchester United.

That, though, did not happen as the Blues uncharacteristically failed to rise to the occasion. They missed several chances and conceded to the Reds under sloppy circumstances.

Chelsea drop points after wasteful outing

Antonio Rudiger’s reaction after the full-time whistle epitomized the mood of all Chelsea fans. The centre-back should’ve scored with the last kick of the game but he blasted his effort way off target.

Interestingly, he wasn’t the only guilty party. The Blues could’ve scored twice inside the opening four minutes but Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner were culpable for missing some gilt-edged chances.

Tuchel’s side completely dominated Manchester United and were too wasteful up front. Had they taken their chances, the story would’ve been different.

Chelsea may have managed to rally back after falling behind to Jadon Sancho’s strike, but this feels more like two points dropped rather than a point gained.

Tuchel’s indecisiveness costs Blues

As much as the individual players were responsible for wasting several chances, Tuchel cannot be absorbed from blame either.

The Blues boss has been very successful at the club due to his smart in-game thinking, however, he was pretty much indecisive during Sunday’s game against Manchester United.

He took too long to effect the substitutions even when his side were visibly struggling to break down the Reds’ low block and should have brought on Romelu Lukaku earlier.

"For sure, this match, it's hard to imagine that you can drop points, because we were the better team and we were the team who set the rhythm and intensity and high ball wins," Tuchel said after the game, as quoted by Chelseafc.com.

"We're disappointed but we have no regrets. This can happen in football, we know it. It does not feel good when it happens, but it's like this.

"I told the team I am happy with their performance and the way we played. I'm happy with the way we play and I’m happy with the courage that we show and the intensity and the will and the intensity."

Chelsea may have dominated but dropping points against this under-par Manchester United team cannot be considered a good result, especially for a side that is challenging for the title.

Their manager will have to share the blame for this draw.

