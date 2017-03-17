Twitter reacts to the Champions League quarter-final draw

There's no El Clasico yet but there's a repeat of a very recent Champions League final

by Ed Ran Tweets 17 Mar 2017, 15:05 IST

The Champions League quarter-finals will be played on April 11-12 and 18-19

With the final eight teams decided on Wednesday night, the Champions League draw for the quarter-finals was held at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon on Friday and it threw up some mouth-watering clashes. With eight top quality teams all deservedly going through, two giants facing each other was always going to be a possibility.

Here is the draw in full:

- Atletico Madrid vs Leicester City

- Borussia Dortmund vs AS Monaco

- Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid

- Juventus vs Barcelona

And this is how Twitter reacted to what is truly an exciting draw.

When the wrong Madrid got Leicester pic.twitter.com/1pH64fsopN — Carlos V (@SimplyMessi) March 17, 2017

2 - Leicester have met Atletico Madrid twice before in European ties, losing in Cup Winners Cup in 61/62 and UEFA Cup in 97/98. Previous. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 17, 2017

UEFA must be disappointed they couldn't draw Bayern against Arsenal in the Champions league quarter finals. — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) March 17, 2017

Last time Real Madrid played Bayern in Europe:



1. Xabi Alonso was at Real

2. Toni Kroos was at Bayern

3. Carlo Ancelotti managed Real — James McManus (@JamesMcManus1) March 17, 2017

When you get Bayern instead of Leicester pic.twitter.com/YFgBywMupU — Footy Jokes (@Footy_Jokes) March 17, 2017

Champions League Quarter-Final Draw



Bayern vs. Real Madrid

Juventus vs. Barcelona

Dortmund vs. Monaco

Atletico vs. Leicester pic.twitter.com/uD4D99Blpv — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) March 17, 2017

Dortmund 11-11 Monaco (AET) - Monaco advance on away goals — Tom Victor (@tomvictor) March 17, 2017

This will be the 11th KO tie between Real Madrid and Bayern München. Both clubs have advanced 5 times of the previous 10 occasions. #UCLdraw — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) March 17, 2017

That's a really good draw! Fun match-ups, not ties we've already just seen, a couple of big guns likely to fall — Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) March 17, 2017

When you see the draw being made, it really hits home how crazy it is that Leicester City are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League — Greg Lea (@GregLeaFootball) March 17, 2017

Bayern v Real =

Xabi Alonso farewell



Juve v Barca =

Dani Alves return



Dortmund v Monaco =

ATTACK



Leicester v Atleti =

Clean Sheet derby — Coral (@Coral) March 17, 2017

Dani Alves up against Neymar - that could get very interesting… — Jason Pettigrove (@jasonpettigrove) March 17, 2017

Gonna be great when Vardy tries shithousing against Godin. He's gonna get murdered — Maitland-Niles Fan (@BeltransMole23) March 17, 2017

That's right. It's a repeat of the unforgettable Uefa Cup showdown between Leicester and Atletico Madrid in 1997 — Oliver Kay (@OliverKayTimes) March 17, 2017

Toni Kroos will play against his former Bayern teammates in the #UCL for the first time since joining Real Madrid in 2014. #UCLDraw pic.twitter.com/Yyq01JTMXP — DW Sports (@dw_sports) March 17, 2017