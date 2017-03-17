Write an Article

Twitter reacts to the Champions League quarter-final draw

There's no El Clasico yet but there's a repeat of a very recent Champions League final

by Ed Ran
Tweets 17 Mar 2017, 15:05 IST
Champions League quarter-final draw
The Champions League quarter-finals will be played on April 11-12 and 18-19

With the final eight teams decided on Wednesday night, the Champions League draw for the quarter-finals was held at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon on Friday and it threw up some mouth-watering clashes. With eight top quality teams all deservedly going through, two giants facing each other was always going to be a possibility. 

Here is the draw in full:

- Atletico Madrid vs Leicester City
- Borussia Dortmund vs AS Monaco
- Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
- Juventus vs Barcelona

And this is how Twitter reacted to what is truly an exciting draw.



















Recommended
Fetching more content...