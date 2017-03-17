Twitter reacts to the Champions League quarter-final draw
There's no El Clasico yet but there's a repeat of a very recent Champions League final
by Ed Ran
With the final eight teams decided on Wednesday night, the Champions League draw for the quarter-finals was held at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon on Friday and it threw up some mouth-watering clashes. With eight top quality teams all deservedly going through, two giants facing each other was always going to be a possibility.
Here is the draw in full:
- Atletico Madrid vs Leicester City
- Borussia Dortmund vs AS Monaco
- Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
- Juventus vs Barcelona
And this is how Twitter reacted to what is truly an exciting draw.