Twitter reacts as Barcelona drop further points to Cadiz in 1-1 draw on landmark day for Lionel Messi

Barcelona dropped points for the ninth time this LaLiga Santander campaign and the first time in 2021 with a disappointing 1-1 draw against newly-promoted side Cadiz CF at the Nou Camp. A Lionel Messi goal from the spot was nearly enough to see the Blaugrana through to the win, which could have sealed three precious points for them.

However, Cadiz — who had beaten Barcelona in the league during their last meeting at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza earlier in the season — fought back late into the game after winning a penalty with just a minute of regulation time left.

The minnows have heaped further misery on Barcelona, who failed to return to winning ways after an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at home at the hands of Kylian Mbappe's Paris Saint-Germain.

Landmark day for Lionel Messi, a game to forget for Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Cadiz CF - La Liga Santander

Barcelona dominated proceedings for nearly the whole 90 minutes as they looked to break down a well-drilled Cadiz side who sat deep in their own half for most of the game. They did struggle to break them down and saw an astonishing 80% of the possession with 21 attempts, compared to just three from Cadiz.

The first of the two spot-kicks was awarded in Barcelona's favour in the 32nd minute, when Pedri was brought down in the visitors' box. Lionel Messi stepped up and coolly slotted the ball past Jeremias Ledesma to give his side the lead.

Lionel Messi with the coolest penalty you'll ever see to give Barcelona the lead against Cadiz 🤤



He passed it in 😎 pic.twitter.com/vHEloJFb0G — Goal (@goal) February 21, 2021

It was a landmark game for the 33-year-old for two reasons. The first is that the game was his 506th LaLiga Santander appearance for Barcelona, the most of any player to have represented the Catalan giants. He overtook Xavi Hernandez's record of 505 to become Barcelona's all-time record appearance maker in the league.

Advertisement

The second is that his 32nd-minute spot-kick against Cadiz meant that he has now scored against 38 different teams in the league — a feat that no player in Spanish top-flight history has ever managed to achieve.

Leo Messi passes Xavi to become the Barcelona player with the most appearances in La Liga (506).



Just add it to the records 🥇 pic.twitter.com/rfw2ozUzyX — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 21, 2021

While that goal was almost going to be what separated the two sides and gave Barcelona all three points, but a clumsy challenge from Clement Lenglet led to a penalty for Cadiz in the dying embers of the fixture.

The second spot-kick was conceded by former Real Madrid and Espanyol man Alex Fernandez to break Barcelona hearts right at the very death. He is also the brother of current Blancos star Nacho Fernandez.

These points were all the more important given that Atletico Madrid slipped up with a draw and a loss to Levante. While Real Madrid capitalised on their slip, Barcelona failed to do so, and now find themselves five points behind Los Blancos in second place. Ronald Koeman's men are a whopping eight points off the top of the table as things stand.

Advertisement

Here are some of the best tweets from the game!

Lionel Messi making today’s game against Cadiz more than just his 506th Liga game for Barca - which sees him surpass Xavi’s record.



He also makes it 38 different teams he’s scored against in #LaLiga with his goal against Cadiz.



Busquets also made it 400 liga games for Barca. — Kay Murray (@KayLMurray) February 21, 2021

🏟️ 506 games.

⚽️ 460 goals.

🎯 186 assists.



Messi has averaged 𝟭.𝟮𝟴 goal involvements p/g across his #LaLigaSantander career. 👽#BarçaCadiz pic.twitter.com/8gsShmRfUH — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) February 21, 2021

Top scorers in La Liga this season 🔥



Leo Messi 16 goals

Luis Suarez 16 goals pic.twitter.com/CxXd8xC9LR — VBET News (@VBETnews) February 21, 2021

Advertisement

Tuesday: Lose 4-1 at home to PSG



Sunday: Give away an 89th-minute penalty, and somehow drop two points in La Liga to Cadiz



A week to forget for Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/L9g6CiqJk4 — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 21, 2021

Barcelona are looking incredibly strong in their game against Cádiz today. Complete night and day from their display vs PSG.



I suppose Álvaro Negredo is easier to handle than Kylian Mbappé. — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) February 21, 2021

Sergio Busquets could play his 400th La Liga game for Barcelona on Sunday against Cádiz. He would be the fourth player in the Club's history to achieve this incredible figure, after Xavi Hernández, Andrés Iniesta and Lionel Messi. [sport] pic.twitter.com/n2CMRmkSVo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 18, 2021

👑

𝖪𝖤𝖤𝖯

𝖢𝖠𝖫𝖬

ᴬᴺᴰ

𝖫𝖤𝖮

𝖬𝖤𝖲𝖲𝖨 pic.twitter.com/hZFZhNaWu2 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 21, 2021

Advertisement

Fun fact 🧐



Pep Guardiola played the first of his 386 games for Barcelona against Cádiz at Camp Nou!



It was December 1990, Barça won 2-0, and Sergio Busquets' father Carles was the substitute goalkeeper on the bench 🧤#LLL

🧡🇪🇸⚽️ pic.twitter.com/IkwR7ZhtVu — La Liga Lowdown 🧡🇪🇸⚽️ (@LaLigaLowdown) February 21, 2021

Lionel Messi has now the most goals in Europe's top 5 leagues in 2021 (11), surpassing Erling Haaland (10) and Robert Lewandowski (9).



You don't hear from him, but he keeps doing what he does best. pic.twitter.com/8YNOtoJz3r — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) February 21, 2021

⚠️ | QUICK STAT



Barcelona vs Cádiz in their 2 LaLiga matches this season (combined 📊):



Ball possession: 82% - 18%

Shots (on target): 42 (13) - 10 (4)

Big chances: 6 - 6

Accurate passes: 1569 - 220

Goalkeeper saves: 2 - 11

Goals scored: 2 - 3

Points won: 1 - 4



😬#BarcaCádiz pic.twitter.com/ojz02vH0h5 — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) February 21, 2021

Struggling to beat Cadiz,and we get hope of come back with Seville.🤒 — THANKGOD BARCELONA (@thankgodokpala) February 21, 2021

Advertisement

Shots so far:



FC Barcelona - 19

Cadiz CF - 1 pic.twitter.com/9M1ZCyYkye — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) February 21, 2021

Messi is just one goal away from matching Ronaldo's record for penalties scored in La Liga:



Ronaldo: 61

Messi: 60 pic.twitter.com/BG1qVOyMIF — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 21, 2021

SFC

ATM

OSA

VAL

ESP

DEP

RMA

LEV

RAY

ATH

RBB

RSO

RZA

EIB

GET

RAC

VIL

ALM

GRA

MAL

MLL

CEL

SPO

ALA

TEN

COR

LEG

VLL

ELC

LPA

REC

NAS

HER

NUM

ALB

GIR

HUE

CAD ✅



👑 ¡Messi hace historia al marcar contra 3⃣8⃣ EQUIPOS DIFERENTES en #LaLigaSantander! #LaLigaHistory #BarçaCádiz pic.twitter.com/i7HGRHFiVZ — LaLiga (@LaLiga) February 21, 2021

Barcelona have just conceded an 89th minute equaliser to draw 1-1 at home to Cadiz.



Koeman surely can't have much longer?! 😅😅😅 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) February 21, 2021

Advertisement

In July of last year, Cádiz CF were promoted to La Liga after a 14-year absence.



In December of last year, they stunned Ronald Koeman's Barcelona, defeating them 2-1 at the Estadio Ramón de Carranza.



They've just come away from the Nou Camp with a 1-1 draw.#BarçaCádiz pic.twitter.com/BboeNjvM0A — bet365 (@bet365) February 21, 2021

Only Bruno Fernandes (8) has scored more penalties than Lionel Messi (7) across Europe's top five leagues & Champions League this season.



Spot-kick specialists. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/MoGYIU8QGS — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 21, 2021

🎯 Messi has a 94% conversion rate scoring from the penalty spot since 19/20. He also scored on the rebound from one of the penalties he missed.



⭐️ Messi is also the top scorer in Europe in 2021 with 11 goals, 1 more than Robert Lewandowski (10) and Erling Haaland (10). pic.twitter.com/VYLS0lW7mR — mx (@MessiMX10i) February 21, 2021

Goal. Ex Madrid and Espanyol man Alex scores from the spot. Barcelona 1-1 Cadiz in the 89th min — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) February 21, 2021

Advertisement

GOAL! Barcelona 1-1 Cadiz. Alex Fernandez equalises for the Andalusians from the spot. Barcelona have dominated the entire game but look to have let their lead slip right at the death. — footballespana (@footballespana_) February 21, 2021

89' Cadiz from the penalty spot against Barcelona 🙃 pic.twitter.com/4m5SDwcCOz — Goal (@goal) February 21, 2021

❝I believe in this team ... to keep fighting until the end.❞

— @3gerardpique after Barça's 1-1 draw with Cádiz pic.twitter.com/qd8OzulOhf — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 21, 2021

Real Madrid ex-youth players, Jorge de Frutos (Levante) and Alexander Fernandez (Cadiz player & Nacho’s brother) both scored respectively against Atletico and Barcelona this week gaining 5pts out of both teams. pic.twitter.com/ALjfP382Fz — Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) February 21, 2021