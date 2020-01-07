UEFA Champions League, Copa America and more: Five bold football predictions for 2020

The world of football never lacks excitement or surprises. Season after season we see results which no one could have ever predicted. 2019 has come to an end and the last 12 months were filled with memorable comebacks and unexpected yet astonishing results.

It is almost impossible to predict things accurately and that is the beauty of this game. What makes this game so amazing is that extraordinary things keep happening every year. Keeping that in mind, here are 5 bold predictions for World Football in 2020.

5. Argentina to win Copa America 2020

Disappointment for Argentina after a loss against Brazil in Copa America Semi-Final 2019

Oh for how long have we been saying something like this? An international trophy for Lionel Messi and Argentina has always been a matter of 'so close yet so far'. The 2014 FIFA World Cup was the best chance for La Albiceleste but they could not make the most of that golden opportunity. Consecutive losses in Copa America finals to Chile was a big setback for them. That being said, Argentina have another chance and that too at home soil this time. The 2020 Copa America starts on 12th June and the tournament will take place in Colombia and Argentina.

Talent and quality have never been an issue for Argentina. With the likes of Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez, Mauro Icardi and many others having an amazing season, international success isn't really beyond them. Squad selection has been one of the major concerns for the South American country and the fans would be hoping that the team management gets it right this time.

It could be Lionel Messi's last best chance to get his hands on an international trophy and he'd be looking to make the most of that opportunity. The little magician is hailed by many as the world’s best player ever and he will be looking to lead his team to International glory. Despite their many disappointments, it is hard to write them off. Argentina will begin their title hunt against Chile in the tournament opener on 12th June this year.

