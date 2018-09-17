Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UEFA Champions League: Most exciting fixtures to look forward to on matchweek 1

Shubham Dupare
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
953   //    17 Sep 2018, 18:44 IST

UEFA Champions League 2018-19 kicks off on Tuesday, 18th September. (Image Courtesy: UEFA.com)

The wait is finally over, the biggest club competition in Europe kicks off tomorrow. Champions League is the UEFA's elite club competition, where 32 of the top clubs from across the continent compete to earn the right to be crowned as the European Champions.

It is one of the biggest honour any club can achieve and is one of the most sought-after trophy by the managers and players alike. The excitement for this edition of the competition has been on the rise ever since the group stage draws were made and the fixtures were announced.

This year it promises to be one of the most exciting seasons in recent history of the competition, with some very big teams drawn together into what we may call the group of death.

Good news for the fans is that, we have multiple groups suitable for the group of death title, with Group B, being one of the most interesting one. Which will see Barcelona, Tottenham, PSV and Inter go head to head in the group stages and these matches will be played across the coming months.

With the competition kicking off on Tuesday, here we take a look at some of the most anticipated fixtures of UEFA Champions League Group stage Match-day 1.

#5 Monaco vs Atletico Madrid

Club Atletico de Madrid v SD Eibar - La Liga
Atletico Madrid take on Monaco in their first Champions League fixture.

The group stage fixture between Atletico Madrid and Monaco, will be the first ever meeting between the two clubs at a competitive level.

Both clubs have been regular participants in the competition, with Atletico Madrid even reaching the final on two occasions in the last few seasons, only to be beaten by city rivals Real Madrid on both the occasions.

The teams have different styles of play, while the Europa League winners prefer to sit back at times, Monaco, on the other hand can break up opposition play and launch a counter-attack. Thus it will be an interesting fixture and we will have to see who comes out on top in this match-up.

UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football Neymar Mohamed Salah fixtures Football Top 5/Top 10
Shubham Dupare
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
Top 5 teams that can win the UEFA Champions League 2018/19
