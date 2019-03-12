UEFA Champions League: Preview of best matches coming up

Gourav Agarwal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 470 // 12 Mar 2019, 10:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Man United pulled off a magical comeback against PSG last week

Last week we saw the real essence of European football as both Champions League and Europa league presented some high quality entertainment. The magical comebacks by Man United, Ajax and Porto plus the upset by Rennes prove that no game can be taken over at this stage and no team can be underestimated. This week we have some of the best clashes lined up which promise to keep your eyes glued to the screen. Let's look at them one by one.

#1 Bayern Munich(H) vs Liverpool

Liverpool v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Touted to be the most intriguing clash of this match day, Bayern Munich vs Liverpool would be a fight between two of the continent's powerhouses, both involved in breathless competition for topping their respective leagues.

Both teams had a fantastic result in their last league clashes, with Bayern hammering Wolfsburg 6-0 and Liverpool coming from behind to beat Burnley 4-2. Speaking of their league form, Bayern are on a run of 6 straight wins and have scored a massive 21 goals in the process. Liverpool have won two of their last 3 games and have scored 9 goals in the process.

Bayern was lucky to escape with a 0-0 draw at Anfield last month and thus would have the upper hand going into this round. But it is the Reds who have an advantage as far as injuries and absentees are concerned.

Bayern would be missing Tolisso due to injury and Muller and Kimmich due to suspensions while Robben, Coman and Alaba remain doubtful. Liverpool don't have much problem with injuries as both Joe Gomez and Lovren are back to full training, and the latter might even make a comeback at Allianz though Klopp might be skeptical about his lack of match practice.

This match promises to be a tight contest with Bayern enjoying the home advantage and Liverpool knowing that an away goal could swerve the tie in their favor.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement