UEFA Euro 2020: Top 5 players with the best goals per game ratio in the tournament's history

When Cristiano Ronaldo slammed a spot-kick past Hungarian goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi in the Euro 2020 group stage clash between Portugal and Hungary, the footballing world erupted as a whole.

By sending Gulácsi the wrong way, Ronaldo had just surpassed Michael Platini to become the single highest goal-scorer at the tournament, with only Antoine Griezmann now a realistic competitor to Ronaldo at the top. Barring Griezmann, no player at Euro 2020 is even remotely close to toppling Ronaldo at the top.

Furthermore, Ronaldo's 10th and 11th goals of the Euros (his first and second at Euro 2020) were his 105th and 106th for Portugal. Only Ali Daei of Iran has scored more goals for his country - 109. He is, thus, on his way to adding another feather to his cap, with the all-time international goal-scoring record within arm's reach at the Euro 2020.

Most Goals UEFA EURO : 🆕

1⃣1⃣ - Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 🆕

9⃣ - Michel Platini 🇫🇷

7⃣ - Alan Shearer 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

6⃣ - Antoine Griezmann 🇫🇷

6⃣ - Ruud van Nistelrooy 🇳🇱

6⃣ - Patrick Kluivert 🇳🇱

6⃣ - Wayne Rooney 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

6⃣ - Thierry Henry 🇫🇷

6⃣ - Nuno Gomes 🇵🇹

6⃣ - Zlatan Ibrahimović 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/VtpzVNnORd — Yanek Stats (@yanekstats) June 16, 2021

However, there is a hidden side to Ronaldo's Euro 2020 record

As many fans were quick to point out, Ronaldo has played a total of 22 games to score his 11 goals, which gives a not-so-fancy goal/game ratio of 0.5. In fact, this year's Euro 2020 is Ronaldo's fifth Euro campaign - a record. He has played more minutes at the event than any other player - 1884 minutes in all.

As hard as it may be to believe for some of his fans, Ronaldo ranks 10th on the list of players with the highest number of goals scored per game. The likes of Griezmann, Rooney, Shearer and Henry all outrank him on this star-filled roster.

This certainly begs the question: who IS at the pinnacle of this statistical record?Let's take a look at the Top 5 players with the highest goals per game ratio at the UEFA European Championship (Euros) through the years leading upto Euro 2020

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 11 GOALS and provided 8 ASSISTS in 22 games at the Euros. #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/BPsGl3qwOO — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) June 15, 2021

Please note: Savo Milošević - who technically ranks second - has not been included here because he has played a mere 4 matches and is 11th on the goal-scoring charts.

5. Patrick Kluivert (9 matches, 6 goals)

Euro 2020: Patrick is the Netherlands' third highest goalscorer with 40 goals in 79 appearances

Patrick Kluivert was a famous part of Ajax's Golden Generation of the 1990s as a teenager, where he also scored the winner in the 1995 UCL final. At Barca, he formed a dominating pairing with Rivaldo and scored 124 goals for Blaugrana.

Besides his illustrious club career, Patrick was also an important part of the Netherlands team and is the country's third highest goalscorer with 40 goals from 79 appearances.

He missed a big chunk of the 1996 Euro but scored an all-important goal against England to send the Dutch through to the knockouts on goal difference. He also played a vital role in the qualifiers leading up to the Euro.

Most Goals Netherlands UEFA EURO : @OnsOranje

6⃣ - Ruud van Nistelrooy 🇳🇱

6⃣ - Patrick Kluivert 🇳🇱

5⃣ - Marco van Basten 🇳🇱

4⃣ - Dennis Bergkamp 🇳🇱

3⃣ - Robin van Persie 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/vGN9TWlqAH — Yanek Stats (@yanekstats) June 13, 2021

Kluivert's best tournament was the 2000 Euro where he spearheaded a star-studded Netherlands team. He scored 5 goals, the joint highest, including a hat-trick in a comprehensive 6-1 victory over Yugoslavia in the quarter-finals.

🇳🇱 Patrick Kluivert scored a hat-trick as the Netherlands won 6-1 to book their place in the EURO 2000 semi-finals!#OTD | @OnsOranje | @PatrickKluivert pic.twitter.com/q7jvcN7eG3 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 25, 2020

With a ratio of 0.67, Patrick Kluivert starts us off in fifth place on this list.

4. Ruud Van Nistelrooy (8 games, 6 goals)

Euro 2020: Ruud van Nistelrooy is often considered one of the best strikers of his generation.caption

Ruud van Nistelrooy is often considered one of the best strikers of his generation. He has been the top scorer in three separate UEFA Champions League seasons and is the sixth-highest goalscorer in the competition's history with 56 goals. He has also been the top scorer in three different European domestic leagues during his illustrious career, playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Hamburg, Malaga and the Dutch national team.

Interestingly, he made his international debut at Euro 2004, where he scored in all three of the Netherlands' group stage matches and played a pivotal role in their run to the semi-finals. He was also named in the team of the tournament for his 4 goals, a tally second only to Milan Baros.

At the 2008 tournament, he scored two important goals. One in a decisive group stage victory over Italy and the equalizer in Oranje's eventual 3-1 loss to Russia in the quarterfinals.

Most Goals Netherlands UEFA EURO : @OnsOranje

6⃣ - Ruud van Nistelrooy 🇳🇱

6⃣ - Patrick Kluivert 🇳🇱

5⃣ - Marco van Basten 🇳🇱

4⃣ - Dennis Bergkamp 🇳🇱

3⃣ - Robin van Persie 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/vGN9TWlqAH — Yanek Stats (@yanekstats) June 13, 2021

Thus, with some decisive performances and important goals, van Nistelrooy's 0.75 goals per game is 4th on this list.

20. Ruud Van Nistelrooy 🇳🇱

Striker (2004, 2008) 8 games, 6 goals

Deadly in front of goal, Van Nistelrooy proved himself at two tournaments. Single-minded, he was the perfect frontman for a potent attack. pic.twitter.com/BiWFPCDaqT — Rob Fielder (@ademir2z) June 8, 2021

