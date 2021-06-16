FC Barcelona: How Joan Laporta and Barca are making all the right noises this transfer window

August 15, 2020, was a day every Barca fan would pay to forget. All Barca fans took to social media that day to call for change. The consequences of the 8-2 pounding at the hands of Bayern were aplenty.

Pique offered to make way for youngsters to step up and lead a complete overhaul. Manager Quique Setien was immediately sacked - a welcome decision.

In a few days' time, Lionel Messi himself asked to leave. The fact that he was forced to stay for another year over a technicality in his contract did not show Barcelona in a good light either.

Ronald Koeman left his role as coach of the Dutch national team to join Barcelona as manager amidst the turmoil, followed by midfielders Vidal and Rakitic leaving for Inter and Sevilla.

This was preceded by the disgraceful exit of Luis Suarez from the club in the month of September. He was left off a list of "untouchables" by President Bartomeu and out of Koeman's plans for the upcoming season.

Suarez's move to direct rivals Atletico was the latest addition to Bartomeu's long list of transfer blunders. For many of the club's supporters, this was the final nail in the coffin for him as president.

In October, Josep Maria Bartomeu tendered his long overdue resignation after months and months of protests by Barca supporters. While the public was still divided over Koeman, there was hope that the next president would reform the club.

This would shine a light on the path to recovery, both economically and on the field.

In 5 months' time, when Joan Laporta was re-elected as President, that sense of hope was renewed. While Barca had gotten off to one of their poorest starts of the season, Laporta's re-entered office during an upturn in Barcelona's form and fortunes.

They were on a good run of form in La Liga, losing just one of 27 matches following their defeat to Cadiz in December. A historic 31st Copa Del Rey was the icing on the cake as Messi seemed to be enjoying his football once again as well. Things were looking bright after a long, long time for the Catalans.

But what followed was nothing short of a disaster. Barca had hauled themselves back into the title race, within touching distance of pole position in the league table. However, Koeman and Barca once again started to falter in the games that mattered towards the end of the season.

A loss to Real Madrid in El Clasico was followed by a defeat against Getafe. Subsequent draws against Levante and eventual champions Atletico meant it was curtains on their hopes of winning the title.

It could've been a miraculous turnaround for such a troubled club.

Such a bitter end to the campaign understandably left many displeased with Koeman's tactical abilities. It was widely expected that he'd be the first to exit the Camp Nou. However, in recent days, Laporta has reiterated his faith in the Dutchman.

Nonetheless, a lot of gaps have been exposed in the team setup and several transfers, both in and out, are expected. On that count, Joan Laporta hasn't disappointed so far. Here we take a look at how Barca and Laporta are on their way to one of their best transfer windows in a long, long time.

