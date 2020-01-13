Update on Donny van de Beek's future amid Manchester United links, Xavi admits Barcelona dream and more: Football Transfer Roundup, 13th January 2020

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020 IST SHARE

Donny van de Beek is set to remain at Ajax at least until the end of the season

With the football fraternity now in the middle of the transfer window period, deals and negotiations are gathering serious pace. Clubs are looking to trim as well and bolster the quality in their ranks, or replace players. There's a context behind every European club's operations in the market, and that is what makes the window worth following.

The rumour mill has, like each passing day, churned out a variety of speculation and player scenarios in the last 24 hours. And here are the top transfer stories from around the world.

Donny van de Beek rules out Red Devils move in January

Valencia CF v AFC Ajax: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Donny van de Beek has confirmed that he will remain at Ajax despite legitimate interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid, at least until the end of the season.

The youngster, owing to his remarkable performances since the start of last season, has been heavily mooted for a transfer away to either Real Madrid or Manchester United. However, he dismissed the possibility of leaving, stating:

"It is not that I can or want to do something at the moment. I have said it before and I will say it again: I will remain at Ajax this season. And maybe next season as well. These reports about Real Madrid or Man United are a good sign, but it is not important now. I've said I will stay at Ajax and I will do so for 100 per cent."

Xavi admits Barcelona is a 'dream' job

Xavi may leave Al Sadd to join Barcelona

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi has finally cleared the air on a possible return to his former side, claiming that he held talks with the club's sporting director Eric Abidal and chief executive Oscar Grau.

Following the demoralising 3-2 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in the Cup, pressure only further mounted on Ernesto Valverde, whose team have been far off their supreme best this season. Xavi is touted as an alternative, and after his side Al Sadd's sporting director revealed Barcelona have spoken to him, the 39-year-old too, said:

Advertisement

"I cannot say anything, they were here to talk to me and we discussed many things. Sorry I cannot give any more information. I cannot hide it's my dream to coach Barcelona, I've said it many times in many interviews, everyone knows I support Barcelona from the bottom of my heart."

Inter Milan close in on Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud is set to join Inter Milan in search of regular football

After weeks of speculation and overgrowing tensions, it seems like Olivier Giroud may just have found an escape route in the form of Inter Milan.

According to Sky Sports in Italy, the Chelsea forward is just a step away from signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Italian powerhouse. Inter, who are ready to pay £3.4m plus £850,000, aren't quite in terms with the Blues' demanding fee - £4.3m plus £850,000.

Officials of the Serie A side spoke to Giroud's agents last week, and a transfer could be on the cards very soon.

The Bruno Fernandes transfer saga continues...

Scotland v Portugal - International Friendly

The Bruno Fernandes transfer is taking various twists and turns, with the latest update coming from the Evening Standard, who claim that frontrunners Manchester United are in an advanced position to land the creative midfielder.

United, who have prioritised a midfielder in the January transfer market in the wake of recent injuries, have been chasing Fernandes since last summer without forging an official bid. They're now in pole position to snap him up, but wary of the interest Spurs have on the player.

According to the Mirror, the Red Devils are holding talks over a £55 million deal to brush off Tottenham in the race.

Asmir Begovic set to join AC Milan in the next few hours

Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

AFC Bournemouth goalie Asmir Begovic, who has 18 months left on his contract, is having his medical at AC Milan ahead of a loan move.

The Milan-based side, who recently announced the return of cult hero Zlatan Ibrahimovic, had to shore up their ranks in goal after the departure of Pepe Reina.

Inter line up PSG's Kurzawa as another transfer option

Paris Saint Germain v Club Atletico de Madrid - International Champions Cup 2018

Inter Milan have arguably been the liveliest team in the transfer window, and they're now lining up an approach for PSG star Layvin Kurzawa, who could be installed to compete with, or displace, Cristiano Biraghi at left wing-back in Antonio Conte's side.

The report comes from French publication L'Equipe.

Barcelona to shop for strikers after lengthy Suarez injury

FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez is out for at least four months

As per latest reports from ESPN, Barcelona are desperate to sign a striker this January following confirmation of Luis Suarez's lengthy injury that would keep him out until May.

The striker, who was carrying a meniscus issue for quite some time, has now undergone surgery that is expected to keep him sidelined until May. This comes as a meaty blow for Barcelona, as Suarez was finding his range with 16 goal involvements in his last 10 outings.

Also Read: For live transfer updates, follow Sportskeeda's official transfer blog for the January transfer window