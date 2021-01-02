Valencia vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with another important match this weekend as Valencia take on Cadiz at the Mestalla Stadium on Monday. Valencia have struggled this season and will want to make a statement in this fixture.

Cadiz are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have largely punched above their weight this season. The Andalusian side was held to a draw by relegation-battlers Real Valladolid earlier this week and will want to bounce back in this match.

Valencia have endured a difficult campaign so far and are in 17th place in the La Liga table at the moment. Los Che suffered a devastating 2-1 defeat to Granada in their previous game and are now in desperate need of a victory.

Valencia vs Cadiz Head-to-Head

Valencia have an excellent record against Cadiz and have won three out of four La Liga matches played between the two sides. Cadiz have never defeated Valencia in an official fixture and need to take it up a notch in this game.

The previous meeting between these two sides took place in 2011 and ended in a comfortable 4-0 victory for Valencia. Cadiz have improved over the past two years and will want to give a good account for themselves this weekend.

Valencia form guide in La Liga: L-L-D-D-D

Cadiz form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-L-W

Valencia vs Cadiz Team News

Goncalo Guedes is unavailable for this game

Valencia

Goncalo Guedes and Jason were sent off against Granada this week and are suspended for this match. Jasper Cillessen and Gabriel Paulista are injured at the moment and will also be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Jasper Cillessen, Gabriel Paulista

Doubtful: Hugo Guillamon, Toni Lato

Suspended: Jason, Goncalo Guedes

Cadiz have several injury concerns

Cadiz

Salvi Sanchez and Sergio Gonzalez have tested positive for the coronavirus and have been ruled out of this match. Luismi Quezada is also injured and will also have to sit out of this game.

Injured: Luismi Quezada, Salvi Sanchez, Sergio Gonzalez

Doubtful: Augusto Fernandez

Suspended: None

Valencia vs Cadiz Predicted XI

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jaume Domenech; Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, Eliaquim Mangala, Daniel Wass; Denis Cheryshev, Carlos Soler, Uros Racic, Yunus Musah; Maxi Gomez, Manu Vallejo

First session of 2⃣0⃣2⃣1⃣. LET'S GO! pic.twitter.com/UeNX12IwGH — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) January 1, 2021

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jeremias Ledesma; Alfonso Espino, Juan Cala, Marcos Mauro, Iza; Alberto Perea, Fali, Jens Jonsson, Alex Fernandez; Anthony Lozano, Alvaro Negredo

Valencia vs Cadiz Prediction

Valencia lost several players to rival La Liga clubs last year and have suffered over the past few months as a result. Los Che do have a few exceptional talents in their ranks and will want to avoid the relegation zone this season.

Cadiz have sprung a few surprises this season with veteran striker Alvaro Negredo leading from the front. Both teams have their fair share of problems, however, and are likely to share the spoils in this match.

Prediction: Valencia 2-2 Cadiz

