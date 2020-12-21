Valencia vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Valencia host Sevilla in their midweek La Liga fixture at the Mestalla Stadium.

The hosts held Barcelona to a 2-2 draw in their previous outing, which was their fifth draw in their last seven outings. Sevilla also dropped points against Valladolid after conceding an 87th-minute goal.

Valencia vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

The two teams from either coast have faced each other 162 times across all competitions. Los Che have been the dominant side in this fixture and have 75 wins to their name.

The Andalusians have been victorious on 58 occasions while 29 games have ended in a draw. The visitors have not been able to beat Valencia at the Mastella since 2012.

Valencia form guide: D-W-D-D-L

Sevilla form guide: D-W-W-W-L

Advertisement

Valencia vs Sevilla Team News

For Valencia, Maxi Gómez and Hugo Guillamón did not train with the group in their latest sessions and will not play a part in this game. Jasper Cillessen and Kevin Gameiro will remain out with muscle problems.

Toni Lato is in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Injured: Hugo Guillamon (muscle), Jasper Cillessen (muscle), Kevin Gameiro (muscle), Toni Lato (COVID-19)

Doubtful: Maxi Gómez

Suspended: None

Tomas Vaclik is injured again

Julen Lopetegui has a couple of injury concerns for their trip to the East Coast.

Tomas Vaclik suffered from a knee problem earlier this month and is not yet ready to return to the pitch. Sergio Escudero underwent elbow surgery and will remain on the sidelines for at least a month.

Advertisement

Munir has resumed full training and may make an appearance from the bench in this match.

Injured: Tomas Vaclik (knee), Sergio Escudero (elbow)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Valencia vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jaume Domenech; Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista, Daniel Wass; Goncalo Guedes, Carlos Soler, Uros Racic, Jason; Denis Cheryshev, Manu Vallejo

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yusuf Bono; Marcos Acuña, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas; Joan Jordan, Fernando, Ivan Rakitic; Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos

Valencia vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have struggled to create goals this season but have made the most of the 14 they have scored. They have won six games and sit seventh in the league table.

Valencia have scored 21 goals but have also conceded 21. The visitors have one of the best defences in the league at the moment.

The hosts have lost just twice at home this term and with their great recent record against Sevilla at the Mastella, we predict that the game will end in a draw.

Prediction: Valencia 1-1 Sevilla