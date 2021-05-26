Villarreal vs Manchester United — 5 Players to watch out for | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Manchester United are gearing up to play for one final time in the 2020-21 campaign as they face Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League final.

Historically, Manchester United haven't had the best of records against Spanish sides in Europe. They did get the better of Real Sociedad this time around, but they've succumbed to several LaLiga Santander sides in the past, including Sevilla, Barcelona and Athletic Club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will hope to change this as they look to lift their first trophy under the Norwegian. The Red Devils made it up to the semi-finals last year only to lose out to eventual champions Sevilla.

Manchester United have been a significantly improved outfit this year and finished second in the league standings. However, they have a tall order ahead of them as they could potentially be without their star defender Harry Maguire, who is sidelined due to injury. More importantly, they are up against Unai Emery, the most accomplished manager in UEL history.

As Manchester United vie for European glory against a stubborn Yellow Submarine outfit, here, we take a look at five players to keep an eye on during the game.

#5 Eric Bailly | Manchester United

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Premier League

With Harry Maguire set to be sidelined for the final in all likelihood, the defensive responsibilities will fall to Victor Lindelof and former Villarreal man Eric Bailly. The Ivorian moved to Old Trafford from Villarreal back in 2016 and has had an injury-stricken spell at the club, managing just 105 appearances since then.

On Wednesday, he will be in line to start in the final against his former club and will deputise for his injured skipper. After a stop-and-start season under Solskjaer, the final could prove to be an excellent opportunity to redeem himself with a memorable display. Bailly will be crucial if Manchester United hope to keep Villarreal's attackers at bay.

#4 Gerard Moreno | Villarreal

Valencia CF v Villarreal CF - La Liga Santander

Villarreal star Gerard Moreno enters the final as one of the most in-form strikers in world football at the moment. The Spanish international has smashed in 23 goals with a further seven assists in 33 LaLiga Santander appearances. Furthermore, Moreno also has six Europa League goals to his name with three assists in 11 appearances.

53,1% - Gerard Moreno 🇪🇸 has been involved in 17 out of 32 @Eng_Villarreal's goals in 2021 in all competitions (12+5), two goals more than all his Villarreal's mates combined this year. Periscope#VillarrealCadiz pic.twitter.com/J8kVmKExhJ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 21, 2021

Moreno is undoubtedly set to be Villarreal's biggest threat heading into the game and could very easily take the game away from Manchester United. He would be the biggest beneficiary of Maguire potentially missing out as he could have a go at a pair who haven't played too much football together. Moreno will look to cap off a career-best campaign with a European trophy to show for.

