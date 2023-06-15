Weighing up Jurgen Klopp's summer priorities at Liverpool

The loan departure of Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay to Preston North End makes it one in and one out so far for Jurgen Klopp. The arrival of Alexis Mac Allister is a welcome addition, but what else does Klopp need to prioritise to build his Liverpool 2.0?

The Reds had a difficult season and were nowhere near their recent imperious standards. Klopp's woes were summarised by his sides poor results away from home, winning just six of their 19 Premier League games on the road. A change in tactical structure towards the end of the season correlated with an uptick in form, finishing the season unbeaten in 11 games. But as the tactical system changed, Jurgen Klopp's summer plans shifted too.

Refreshing the Midfield

Liverpool's new number 10: Mac Allister will be keen to add to his World Cup Winners medal.

A glaring issue throughout Liverpool's season was the lack of quality and energy in the midfield. Former key members of Klopp's midfield like Henderson and Fabinho have struggled for consistency, whilst the technically magnifient Thiago was hardly available.

Meanwhile the departues of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opens up room in the squad for new midfielders. Alexis Mac Allister has been brought in early for a reported £35m fee, filling one hole. However, more will be needed for the Reds to really kick on across all competitions next season.

The form of Curtis Jones towards the end of the season will be promising for Jurgen Klopp. He will likely rotate quite frequently with Mac Allister in the left sided role of Liverpool's midfield. Meanwhile, the rise of Stefan Bajcetic before his season ending injury will likely play into Klopp's plans. The Spaniard an excellent candidate to challenge Fabinho's place in the holding role.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's new role of a roaming playmaker makes it much clearer on the type of profile Klopp will need to recruit. He has spoken recently about the new tactical set up requiring "two sixes and two tens" as seen on Liverpool's official website. Currently, Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho make up the 'two sixes' whilst Cody Gakpo and Jordan Henderson have appeared to be the 'two tens'.

Henderson's abilities are largely ill-suited to the role, so a player capable of playing between lines on the right hand side is likely to be Klopp's next priority in the transfer window. At the moment, the gossip columns are full of speculation suggesting this will come in the form of Kephren Thuram, Manu Kone or Gabri Veiga, perhaps even two of the three. (as per Fabrizio Romano)

They are all expected to be at the U21 European Championships. Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to get any moves finalised before the competition commences on the 21 June, or risk the dealings turning into a drawn out saga.

Alexis Mac Allister will likely take up the role on the left side of Jurgen Klopp's midifield. It is a role which is more focused on being press resistant and recycling possesion, similar to the role Georginio Wijnaldum played in the dominant Liverpool side of recent times. Curtis Jones was given the responsibility of this role in the last 11 games of the season and thrived, highlighted by his 91.2% pass completion rate in the league.

Jurgen Klopp mentioned the impact of Jones in Liverpool's uptick in form. He was particularly complementary of his "counter-pressing and how he set the tone" in Liverpool's final games as seen in This is Anfield. The 22-year-old old has a big season ahead of him, but Klopp will be hoping that the addition of Mac Allister can take this role to a new level. However, he will also be expected to provide the squad depth required for balancing the grueling demands of the Premier League and the Europa League.

Get Darwin Núñez Firing

Liverpool FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp sought out Darwin Núñez last summer, paying a premium fee of £64.1m with the potential of £21.4m in add-ons. For a first season in a new country at the age of 23, Núñez has had a respectful return of 15 goals and four assists in 2,365 minutes of football across all competitions. There was a point in the season were Núñez goals were a rare positvite in an underwhelming Liverpool team. However, after the World Cup, Darwin Nunez struggled to consistently hold a spot down in the Liverpool front three.

Jurgen Klopp has spoken tirelessly about the need for his attackers to counter-press as seen in This is Anfield. Whilst Cody Gakpo has flourished in this regard, Darwin Núñez has found himself on the periphery, starting just three of Liverpool's last 11 games and failing to complete a full 90 minutes since the start of February. When considering the quality of chances he has missed when given the chance - 20 big chances missed in the Premier League, Núñez may have to prove himself in pre-season to truely get his Liverpool career firing.

However, there is also scope that Jurgen Klopp needs to find a way of getting Núñez involved in his new system. He has experimented this season with Núñez on the wing and up front, but he has looked both ineffective and uncomfortable on the wing, whilst Gakpo's impressive form in the false nine role proses more questions than answers. When Liverpool hosted Brenford, Klopp did experiment with Gakpo in a midifield role and Núñez playing as a more traditional centre forward. Cody Gakpo once again impressed, but Darwin Núñez struggled once more and looked a little lost at times.

The success of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo will give Jurgen Klopp faith that he has the ability to get the best out of Darwin Núñez. But evidently, it may take time and a good pre-season will be crucial in determining how Núñez Liverpool career turns out.

Dealing with the Defence

Alisson Becker has been a saviour in a variety of different ways for Liverpool throughout his time at the club. However, the Reds became over reliant on their Brazillian goalkeeper this season, with him having to make 108 saves - the fourth most in the League. Amongst those saves, he prevented 8.5 expected goals as per FotMob, with only Bernd Leno of Fulham preventing more.

Although Liverpool do play a maximum risk, high defensive line they have certainly needed Alisson to be spectacular far too often this season. Virgil van Dijk endured a difficult season and was far from his imperious best. Joel Matip and Joe Gomez stuggled with injuries and form when they were fit.

Ibrahima Konate has flourished at times and shown glimpses of being the focal point of Jurgen Klopp's future defence. However, his suscepticability to injuries raises question marks over his ability to complete a full season. This combined with the age profile of Van Dijk and Joel Matip (31 and 31), it would be smart business to ensure that Liverpool have adequate cover in the centre of defence.

Joe Gomez and Joel Matip may face a pivotal summer in their Liverpool careers. Jurgen Klopp may opt to cash in on at least one of the two, with Joel Matip's contract set to expire in 2024 - the Cameroonian will be starting to consider his future. Meanwhile, Joe Gomez is still tied down until 2027 and his versatility across the backline may well keep him at Anfield beyond the summer.

Meanwhile Nat Phillips may finally get his move away from Liverpool, but their qualification for the Europa League may tempt Jurgen Klopp to keep him around once more. Rhys Williams and Sepp van den Berg are likely to be assessed in pre-season before any decision is made on their futures.

An additional consideration for Jurgen Klopp is the tactical responsibilities of his defenders. Alexander-Arnold is given the freedom to roam into midfield, whilst the right-sided centre-back is tasked with covering that side of the pitch. The left-sided centre-back takes up a more central role, whilst the left-back tucks in as a left-sided centre-back creating a three at the back shape.

In possession Liverpool take up a 3-2-5 shape. Does Jurgen Klopp need a new left footed defender?

The left side of the defense could be of particular interest in the transfer market. Andrew Robertson is a renowned powerful left-back who thrives when bombing forward, but the current system limits that. Although he has experience playing as a left-sided centre-back for Scottland, Jurgen Klopp may just prefer someone more physically suited to the centre back duties required. It also remains to be seen whether Kostas Tsimikas is a suitable back up for this role, although it is unlikely the Greek will depart this summer.

Although the likes of Micky van de Ven and Jurrien Timber have been loosely linked with a move to Liverpool, the Reds will likely prioritise midfield signings before adding any defenders. It is also possible that Jurgen Klopp may wait to assess his options in defence during pre-season.

Connor Bradley is likely to be given a chance the deputise for Alexander-Arnold and is also a long shot for the right sided centre back role. Sepp van den Berg has been linked with both permanent and temporary moves to Germany, but he is likely to be assessed before any move is permitted.

Conor Bradley enjoyed an exceptional loan spell at Bolton and Ramsay's loan departure may open the door for him.

Joe Gomez could perhaps be trialed in the left-back/ left-sided centre-back role given his experience at left back in the earlier stages of his Liverpool career. Someone who may be even more suited to the role on the left is Luke Chambers, the 18-year-old spent the end of the season on loan Kilmarnock and contributed in saving them from relegation. He has the attributes of both a left-back and a left- sided centre-back and with the Europa League to think about it is likely Klopp will want to have a closer look at his development.

Next Season Hopes and Dreams for Liverpool?

In total, Jurgen Klopp may be facing one of his biggest summers as Liverpool manager. The ever imperious Manchester City coupled with Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle and Chelsea all improving means Klopp cannot afford to get it wrong and fall further behind. The season just gone was underwhelming in all departments, but with the right improvements Jurgen Klopp can create his Liverpool 2.0 and get back to doing what the Reds do best- winning trophies.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes