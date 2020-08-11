Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2019-20

The Western Sydney Wanderers take on a resurgent Melbourne Victory side in an intriguing A-League fixture tomorrow. Both sides have missed out on a top-six finish this season and will look to end their A-League campaign on a positive note with a victory.

The Western Sydney Wanderers are currently in ninth place in the A-League table and have had their fair share of defensive issues over the past two games. The Wanderers conceded five goals in their previous fixture against Western United and will have to put in an improved performance tomorrow.

The Melbourne Victory, on the other hand, managed to revive some of its lost morale with a resounding 4-0 win over Perth Glory over the weekend. The Melbourne-based outfit has endured a dismal campaign so far and will be looking to end the regular A-League season on a positive note.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head

As far as historical head-to-head records are concerned, the Melbourne Victory has a massive advantage over the Western Sydney Wanderers and has managed to win 13 out of a total of 22 games against the Sydney-based outfit. The Wanderers have won only 5 matches against the Melbourne victory and will want to improve their record.

Goals from Alexander Meier and Keanu Baccus gave the Western Sydney Wanderers a much-needed victory in the reverse fixture in October. The home side will want to replicate those heroics in tomorrow's match.

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: D-D-W-L-L

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-L-W

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory Team News

The Western Sydney Wanderers have not had the best of seasons

Western Sydney Wanderers

The Western Sydney Wanderers endured a heartbreaking 5-3 defeat against Western United over the weekend and will have to improve its defensive record in the A-League. Nicolai Muller may have to sit on the sidelines yet again and Mitchell Duke is set to lead the line after his brace against Western United.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Nikolai Muller

Suspended: None

The Melbourne victory was brilliant against Perth

Melbourne Victory

The Melbourne Victory had a sensational game against the Perth Glory last week and seems to have finally found a winning formula. The away side is unlikely to make any changes to its starting eleven for this fixture.

Injured: Robbie Kruse, Anthony Lesiotis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XI

Western Sydney Wanderers XI (3-4-3): Tristan Prendergast; Matthew Jurman, Dylan McGowan, Patrick Ziegler; Daniel Georgievski, Jordan O'Doherty, Keanu Baccus, Tate Russell; Kwame Yeboah, Mitchell Duke, Simon Cox

Tomorrow night, we're playing for pride.



Catch #WSWLive from 7:35pm on our Facebook, Twitter and YouTube and then watch all the action on @FOXFOOTBALL, @kayosports and the My Football Live App #WSW #WSWvMVC pic.twitter.com/z06lu8PSIw — WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) August 11, 2020

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Acton; Adam Traore, Aaron Anderson, James Donachie, Storm Roux; Leigh Broxham, Jay Barnett; Marco Rojas, Birkan Kirdar, Luis Lawrie-Lattanzio; Andrew Nabbout

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

The Western Sydney Wanderers will have their work cut out for them against a confident Melbourne Victory outfit and will have to pull off a defensively astute performance to stand a chance against the away side's creative midfield.

The Melbourne Victory is likely to field the same lineup that thrashed the Perth Glory by a 4-1 margin and the likes of Marco Rojas and Andrew Nabbout will be looking to put the fixture to bed within the first half. The Wanderers have also been excellent in the final third and while Mitchell Duke can provide sparks of inspiration, the Sydney side's defensive performance will determine the outcome of this fixture.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 1-2 Melbourne Victory.

