Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2019-20

The A-League has set the stage for some interesting fixtures over the past few days and the match between the Western Sydney Wanderers and Western United is arguably one of the most crucial fixtures in an intriguing top-six race that has dominated the discourse surrounding the league.

The Western Sydney Wanderers suffered a humiliating 3-1 defeat against the Perth Glory earlier in the week and are currently 9th in the A-League table. The Wanderers will have to put in a much better performance against Western United to improve their position in the table.

The Newcastle Jets broke Western United's winning streak with a 1-0 victory this week. While the home side did fail to score against the Jets, it has been in a rich vein of goalscoring form and will look to pick up all three points tomorrow.

Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head

Western United is the youngest team in the A-League and has played only one game against the Western Sydney Wanderers. The two sides clashed in the reverse fixture earlier this season and Western United came away with a 2-1 victory.

Andrew Durante and Kwabena Appiah were on target for Western United in the only match played between the two sides. The Wanderers will be looking to level the playing field with a win tomorrow.

Western United form guide in the A-League: L-W-W-W-L

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: D-D-D-W-L

Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Team News

Western United will look to get back to winning ways

Western United

Western United has fielded similar lineups and is unlikely to change what has been a moderately successful formula in the recent past. The A-League's newest team will be without Brendan Hamill, Ivan Vujica, and James Delianov going into this crucial fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Brendan Hamill, Ivan Vujica, James Delianov

Suspended: None

The Sydney team will have to work hard for a victory

Western Sydney Wanderers

The Western Sydney Wanderers will want to bounce back from its defeat against Perth and climb above Western United with a win tomorrow. Nicolai Muller was involved in a sickening clash against Wellington over the weekend and may not be risked in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Nikolai Muller

Suspended: None

Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI

Western United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Filip Kurto; Tomislav Uskok, Andrew Durante, Tomoki Imai; Connor Pain, Steven Lustica, Sebastian Pasquali, Josh Risdon; Alessandro Diamanti, Max Burgess, Besart Berisha

Western Sydney Wanderers XI (3-4-3): Tristan Prendergast; Matthew Jurman, Dylan McGowan, Patrick Ziegler; Daniel Georgievski, Jordan O'Doherty, Keanu Baccus, Tate Russell; Kwame Yeboah, Mitchell Duke, Simon Cox

Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Western United is capable of scoring plenty of goals and has scored more than five goals on two occasions in the past few weeks. The likes of Alessandro Diamanti and Max Burgess have been at the forefront of Western United's positive results and will be hoping to get on to the scoresheet against the Wanderers.

The teams are level on points going into this fixture and are four points behind the top six in the A-League table. This game represents one of the most important fixtures in the remainder of the A-League season and based on recent form, Western United holds all the cards ahead of the match.

Prediction: Western United 3-1 Western Sydney Wanderers

