What makes the Premier League the best football league in the world?

The Premier League is England's top-tier professional football league. It was founded in 1992, following the decision of clubs in the Football League First Division to break away from the Football League, which had existed since 1888.

The breakaway was aimed at increasing the league's commercial potential and negotiating better broadcast and sponsorship deals. The first Premier League season kicked off on August 15, 1992, and Manchester United emerged as the inaugural champions.

Since its inception, the Premier League has become one of the world's most popular and lucrative football leagues. The league's success can be attributed to various factors, including the quality of football on display, the financial rewards on offer, and the global appeal of its star players.

It is also renowned for its competitiveness, with several teams winning the title over the years. Manchester United have been the most successful team in the Premier League era, with 13 titles, closely followed by Manchester City with 6, and Chelsea with 5.

In recent years, the league has continued to expand its reach, with more and more fans tuning in from around the world. Its global popularity has been driven in part by the rise of social media and streaming platforms, which have made it easier than ever for fans to follow their favorite teams and players.

Significant efforts have been made to promote the league overseas, with pre-season tours and promotional events being held in countries such as China, the United States, and Australia. Today, the Premier League is widely regarded as one of the most exciting and prestigious football leagues globally, with a loyal fan base across continents.

On that note, let's take at six factors that have contributed to the Premier League's global football dominance.

Why the Premier League is the best football league in the world

1. Global reach and exposure

Pep Guardiola has revolutionized how the world views English football.

The Premier League's worldwide exposure has played a significant role in cementing its status as the best league in the world. One of the main benefits of the league's global appeal is the increased revenue it generates. With a global audience of over three billion viewers, it is the most-watched football league in the world. This has attracted international sponsors and broadcasters, resulting in significant financial rewards for the clubs and players involved.

The Premier League has attracted some of the best players in the world, further enhancing its reach across the globe. In addition to the financial benefits, the league's worldwide exposure has also helped to raise the profile of English football and its clubs. With fans from all corners of the globe following the league, there is a heightened interest in English football and its culture.

This has led to a growing appreciation of the team's history and traditions and an increased interest in visiting England to watch matches in person. Furthermore, the league's international appeal has also helped to attract top talent from overseas to work in coaching and administrative roles. All of these factors combined have helped make it the best league in the world, both in terms of its quality of play and global appeal.

2. Exciting derbies

The Manchester Derby has produced some of the most iconic moments in recent Premier League seasons.

Derby matches are an integral part of any football league, and they have contributed significantly to elevate the Premier League's status as the best in the world. These matches involve teams from the same city or region and are known for their intense rivalry and passionate fan bases. Derby matches often feature high-stakes competitions, with bragging rights and local pride on the line. They also tend to be fiercely contested, with players giving their all to secure victory for their team.

There are several notable derbies in England's top flight, each with its own unique history and significance. One of the most high-profile is the Manchester derby, which involves the two biggest teams in the country - Manchester United and Manchester City. The rivalry between the two teams dates back over a century and has produced some of the most memorable moments in Premier League history. Other notable derbies include the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton, and the Tyne-Wear derby between Newcastle United and Sunderland.

Fans eagerly anticipate these matches and tickets are often sold out months in advance, demonstrating the appeal of derby matches in the league.

3. Enthralling action

Sergio Aguero's last-minute winner against QPR during the 2011/12 Premier League season is one of the greatest sporting moments

England's top flight is renowned for its enthralling action, with some of the most exciting football matches in the world taking place on its pitches. The league's fast-paced, high-energy style of play is a major factor in its global appeal, with fans worldwide tuning in to watch some of the best players compete.

The league has witnessed some of the most memorable moments in football, including dramatic finishes to title races and relegation scraps where teams have survived seemingly impossible positions.

One such example is the 2011/12 season, which saw Manchester City win the title in dramatic fashion on the season's final day. City scored two goals in injury time to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, a moment that is now etched in Premier League folklore.

Another memorable season was the 2015/16 campaign, which saw Leicester City defy the odds to win the title against all expectations. The season was notable for its underdog story and the high level of drama and excitement that characterized many of the matches.

These examples demonstrate the unique appeal of the Premier League and the thrilling action that has made it the best league in the world.

4. Dedicated fans

Despite indifferent fortunes in recent years, Manchester United fans have been unwavering in their support for the club.

The dedicated fans of the Premier League have played a critical role in making the league the best in the world. These fans are known for their unwavering support, regardless of their team's performance. They create a unique atmosphere in stadiums that are electric and unmatched in other football leagues. Fans' energy and passion for matches significantly impact players' performances, inspiring them to give their best.

Notable examples of fans' dedication in the league include Liverpool supporters, renowned for their passionate singing of "You'll Never Walk Alone." The song has become synonymous with the club and is sung at every home game. Another notable example is the Manchester United supporters, who are known for their famous chant, "Glory, Glory Man United," which has become one of the most recognizable football chants in the world.

England's top flight is also among the highest-attended leagues in the world. According to statista.com, the Premier League recorded the highest attendance across Europe's top five leagues in the 2021/22 season - with an average of 39,632 spectators per game. This further highlights the fans' dedication towards their clubs in England's top flight.

5. Fierce competition

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola's Premier League battles have attracted a global audience to English football.

The Premier League is known for its fierce competition, with some of the best football teams and players in the world competing against each other. The league's competitive nature has played a crucial role in its development as one of the best in the world. The constant pressure to perform at the highest level has forced teams to raise their game, leading to a high standard of football. This has created a culture of excellence, where players and teams constantly push themselves to be the best.

Notable examples of the Premier League's fierce competition include the intense rivalry between Manchester United and Arsenal between late 1990s and early 2000s. The two teams dominated English football during this period and engaged in some memorable battles on the pitch.

Another example is the recent rivalry between Manchester City and Liverpool, with the two teams pushing each other to the limit in thrilling title races in the 2018/19 and 2021/22 seasons. These examples demonstrate how the Premier League's fierce competition has led to the league's development as the best in the world.

6. World-class players and coaches

Eden Hazard's exhilarating performances for Chelsea lit up the Premier League.

The acquisition of world-class players and coaches by Premier League clubs has been a significant factor in making the league the best in the world.

The league attracts some of the most sought-after names in the game, leading to a high standard of football. The league has become a destination for top players and coaches due to its competitive nature, high salaries, and global exposure. Their arrival of has brought new levels of excitement and skill to the league, making it a more enjoyable and thrilling experience for fans.

The likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp, Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte are among the most decorated in the game and have helped elevate the league's status as one of the best in the world. The hiring of a coach like Unai Emery, who guided Villarreal to the Champions League semifinals in the 2021/22 season, by a relegation-threatened Aston Villa speaks volumes about the league's appeal.

Similarly, the Premier League has never been short of world-class players. Apart from home-grown superstars, English clubs have never been shy of splashing the cash to rope in talent from abroad. Thierry Henry, Arsenal's all-time top scorer, arrived from Monaco in 1999 and went on to become arguably the league's greatest-ever foreign player. The Premier League is also increasingly becoming the preferred destination for rising stars across the world, with Erling Haaland favoring a move to Manchester City instead of other European powerhouses a testament to that fact.

