Who were the fittest players in Europe in 2016/17?

Eight players clocked more than 5,000 minutes of football this season!

@RohithNair by Rohith Nair Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2017, 18:18 IST

Neymar and Antoine Griezmann are in the Top 10

Today’s game has become all about endurance as players play as many as 50 games for their club in a season in all competitions. To top it off, they also play about 10 games for their international teams – more so if there is a summer tournament.

It’s no wonder then that club football managers subtly beg and plead with their international team counterparts to use their star players sparingly. It isn’t a one-way street, though. International team managers also have their say on how exhausted players are when the international break comes around.

However, there are some players who have managed to keep themselves fit and play at their peak throughout the course of an entire season. They are a manager’s dream and their levels of fitness are what young players should aspire to.

Remember, the European seasons officially begins on 1 July of every year (which is why most contracts are till 30 June which signifies the end of a season). So which player has played the most minutes in the 2016/17 season?

Data courtesy: CIES Football Observatory

#20 – #16

Cristiano Ronaldo just misses out on the Top 20 while Lionel Messi is 16th

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is usually the benchmark for player fitness. The Portuguese forward rarely gets injured and if he does it is usually through no fault of his own. In recent years, we rarely ever see him clutching his hamstring or asking to be substituted.

But this season has seen Zinedine Zidane manage his minutes towards the end of the season mainly because they wanted to defend the Champions League title. As a result, Ronaldo is 21st on the list.

# PLAYER CLUB MATCHES MINUTES 20 Benedikt Howedes Schalke 04 52 4,672 19 David De Gea Manchester United 52 4,680 18 Diego Godin Atletico Madrid 55 4,745 17 Edinson Cavani Paris Saint-Germain 57 4,750 16 Lionel Messi Barcelona 56 4,814

David De Gea is only 18th on the list even though most goalkeepers on average play the entire season without injury. However, he has been rested in the Europa League by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho as Sergio Romero took his place between the sticks.

In 17th is Edinson Cavani who has been liberated at PSG following the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Uruguayan striker scored 35 league goals – eclipsed only by Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi with 37.

The Argentine forward is only 16th on the list but ahead of fellow La Liga star Diego Godin who was ever-present for Atletico despite their myriad of injuries throughout the season.