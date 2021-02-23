Why Chelsea stands a big chance of defeating Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

Matches between Atletico Madrid and Chelsea have always been intriguing and action-packed and this week’s encounter between the two teams is expected to be no different.

The game is made more interesting by the stark domestic ambitions of both teams: while Chelsea are fighting for a top-four place in the Premier League, Atletico are aiming to win their first La Liga title in seven years.

The UEFA Champions League is, however, a competition that doesn’t always favour the teams in form. It’s a competition that rewards hard work and the side that performs well over two legs usually emerges victorious.

As Chelsea prepare to face Atletico on Tuesday, there are a lot of factors that could influence the game in favour of the Blues, increasing their chances of defeating Diego Simeone’s side.

Atletico Madrid’s lack of home advantage

Atletico Madrid are known to be very formidable when playing at home but they won’t have that advantage when they play against Chelsea, as Tuesday’s game will be played in Romania as a result of COVID-19 challenges.

This takes away Atletico Madrid’s home advantage as both teams will be playing at a neutral venue. Thomas Tuchel’s side must take full advantage of this, just like Liverpool did when they played RB Leipzig in Budapest last week.

The Spanish club will still go into the game as slight favourites but Chelsea have what it takes to get the needed result. The Blues have already lost out in the race for the Premier League and are now only in contention for the FA Cup and Champions League.

On Tuesday, they have the chance to take another step towards winning a second Champions League title and they must take it.

Chelsea’s improved form Vs Atletico Madrid’s recent struggles

For so many months, it looked like Atletico Madrid were unbeatable following their impressive run in La Liga and in Europe. However, Simeone’s side has fallen off the pace in recent weeks.

A run of one win in their last four games in all competitions has allowed both Real Madrid and Barcelona to close the gap on the Rojiblancos. Interestingly, Atletico Madrid’s dip in form has coincided with Chelsea’s improvement.

While the Spanish side is currently struggling, Chelsea are currently on an impressive run. Tuchel’s side has not tasted defeat in seven games, winning five times in that period. It is, therefore, a very good time for the Blues to be facing Atletico.

“Here at Chelsea, I feel a strong club. I have a strong bond with the players and I have complete trust in this group and the quality of each individual,” Tuchel said, as quoted by Chelseafc.com. “When you get to this stage, you have to perform to your absolute maximum.

“I’m very happy and excited to arrive in Bucharest because every time we arrive, I see a good response from the boys and I expect the same tomorrow night.”

On current form, Chelsea will start the game as the better side and Atletico currently look very beatable. It makes for an interesting game and the Blues stand a big chance of winning.