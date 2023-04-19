Why Inter Milan need to be wary of Benfica despite first-leg advantage

For the first time in two decades, we could have the Milan derby in the UEFA Champions League following the impressive campaigns of AC Milan and Inter Milan in Europe.

The Rossoneri have already booked their place in the semifinals of the competition following a hard-fought 2-1 aggregate win over Napoli and could now face their local rivals in the last four.

Inter Milan, though, have some work to do, as they prepare to host Benfica in their quarterfinal second leg on Wednesday (April 19). The Nerazzurri won 2-0 at the Portuguese side in the first leg, which makes them favourites to advance to the next stage, but the tie is far from over.

Both clubs are in poor form

Benfica were favourites in this tie before a ball was kicked, having been on an impressive eight-game winning run and sitting atop the Portuguese league.

However, they’ve lost their last three games across competitions, including their surprising first-leg defeat to Inter Milan at home. Similarly, the Nerazzurri haven’t been impressive in recent weeks. They have won just twice in their last ten games across competitions and occupy fifth spot in Serie A.

The upcoming Champions League clash, therefore, pits two sides who are badly out of form against each other, making for a potentially tricky encounter.

Inter Milan must be wary of Benfica, says Simone Inzaghi

Inter Milan might have a comfortable advantage after the first leg, but they must be wary of the threat the Portuguese side possess.

Benfica may be experiencing a difficult run of form, but they remain one of the most outstanding teams in Europe this season and will throw everything they can at the Giuseppe Meazza.

Chip in the fact that Simone Inzaghi’s side lost at home to Monza on Saturday and have been beaten there by Juventus and Fiorentina, too, in recent weeks, So there’s ample reason for Benfica to be optimistic.

“I don’t know what Benfica will do as far as their approach. I can say that it will be the second half of a very difficult and very important tie,” Inzaghi said ahead of the game, as quoted by Sempre Inter.

"We’ll have to play it without thinking about holding onto our two-goal advantage from the first leg. The midfield battle will be important. Possession will also be important – we’ll have to be good at managing the ball andocover every blade of grass on the pitch with organisation and intensity. That’s something they’re exceptionally good at.”

Inter go into Wednesday’s game with an advantage from the first leg, but they must be wary of a Benfica side who have already upset PSG and Juventus in the Champions League this season.

