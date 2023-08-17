Why outstanding Cole Palmer should be Mahrez’s replacement at Manchester City

Three games into the 2023-24 season for Manchester City, and no player has made a bigger impression on Pep Guardiola’s side than Cole Palmer.

The 21-year-old had a lively cameo appearances in the Community Shield against Arsenal and Burnley on the opening weekend of the Premier League. He was handed a start in Wednesday (August 16)’s UEFA Super Cup final against Sevilla.

It’s fair to say that the England U21 international grabbed his chance with both hands, scoring the equaliser that eventually propelled the Cityzens to a (5-4) penalty shootout win.

For a team stacked with many quality options, Palmer is a breath of fresh air. He's a Manchester-born, who rose through the ranks at City’s academy and looks primed to follow in the footsteps of Phil Foden, who has enjoyed a great run with the first team.

Expand Tweet

Palmer has made outstanding start to the season

Palmer has also retained Guardiola’s trust since last season. He made 14 appearances in the Premier League and five in the Champions League as the Cityzens won the treble.

The young attacking playmaker has continued his good form into the current season, having also played a key role in England’s U21 Championship triumph in the summer.

When Manchester City needed some verve to break down Arsenal in the Community Shield, it was Palmer who rose from the bench to score. He would again repeat his heroics against Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup.

It has been a great start to the season for Palmer, and he can only get better from here. In a summer where some key players have departed Manchester City, this could be the season where Palmer comes of age.

Expand Tweet

Cole Palmer could be Riyad Mahrez’s replacement at Manchester City

Riyad Mahrez’s transfer to the Saudi Pro League, coupled with Kevin De Bruyne’s injury layoff, means a spot in the first team is up for grabs.

Palmer’s meteoric rise gives Manchester City another option, as his versatility allows him to play in midfield and on the wings. That, though, hasn’t stopped Manchester City from going into the market for reinforcements.

The English champions are in negotiations with West Ham United to sign Luca Paqueta (Eurosport), while Rennes’ Jeremy Doku also remains a serious target (transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

However, Palmer has shown that he could be Mahrez’s ready-made replacement at City and rise up to the occasion.

"I don't know what's going to happen. I don't think a loan is going to happen. He's going to stay or we're going to sell, but a loan is not going to happen,” Guardiola said of the youngster, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"I understand he wants to be more active than the previous season, but Riyad has gone so we have one more place there. I cannot say anything because, of course, all the decisions need to be made by the club. The club has to decide what the best is. All together, we will do it."

At 21, Palmer still has a long way to go to become the finished article, but his performances have proven that he belongs to the top level. Now it’s time for Manchester City and Guardiola to repose more faith in him as Palmer carves out his niche.