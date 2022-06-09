5 attackers Liverpool should target this summer if they fail to sign Darwin Nunez at the last minute

Darwin Nunez has headlined most of the transfer news popping up in recent times, continuing to be linked with Liverpool among other big names.

The free-scoring Uruguayan has quickly turned into one of the most ferocious forwards in the game. He has attracted attention from almost every European giant looking for reinforcements in the market.

As confirmed by many reliable journalists like Paul Joyce and Fabrizio Romano, Darwin is strongly linked with a move to Liverpool. Whilst he does fit into the style of football the Reds play, the finances involved in bringing him to Anfield could play a key role here.

paul joyce @_pauljoyce Darwin Nunez keen on Liverpool and Liverpool interest is clear. Will come down to price thetimes.co.uk/article/491949… Darwin Nunez keen on Liverpool and Liverpool interest is clear. Will come down to price thetimes.co.uk/article/491949…

With Liverpool having a history of acquiring player services at a cut-price, the financial complications of bringing the Benfica striker could coerce them to explore other profiles.

Here are the five attackers Liverpool should target if they fail to sign Darwin Nunez at the very last minute.

#5 Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney under Klopp could work

Brentford's Ivan Toney is first on the list. In Brentford's very first season in the Premier League, the 26-year old Englishman had a successful season. He registered 12 goals and five assists for his side in 33 appearances.

What makes Toney a legitimate option on this list is not just his impressive profile but also his strong desire to represent his dream club, Liverpool. Toney is a boyhood Reds fan and has not shied away from expressing his intent to move to Merseyside if someone knocks on his door (via This is Anfield).

He has the numbers, he has the profile, he has the intent. Toney, a proven Premier League player, is currently valued at €35 million which is a reasonable shout.

His genuine liking towards the club in conversation will integrate well with Klopp's personal involvement in the development of his players. A move to the Reds could very well propel Toney to the next level.

#4 Jarrod Bowen

The future looks bright for Bowen

After performing extraordinarily for West Ham United in the recently concluded season, Jarrod Bowen has developed himself into a reliable, very versatile centre forward.

Acknowledged all over the nation for his performances for the Hammers, the Englishman scored 12 goals and recorded 10 assists in 36 appearances.

The 26-year old is exceptional on the ball, is positionally very intelligent, and shows no fear in carrying the ball into the penalty box. He has credentials that could warrant him a regular start for any side in the Premier League.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Jarrod Bowen remains a name the Liverpool board are considering and has been monitored for a long time, although there has yet to be an official approach to West Ham or the winger's agent. [ @FabrizioRomano via @caughtoffside Jarrod Bowen remains a name the Liverpool board are considering and has been monitored for a long time, although there has yet to be an official approach to West Ham or the winger's agent. [@FabrizioRomano via @caughtoffside] https://t.co/5XrHc3gpJD

Given the way Liverpool set up to play, Bowen definitely has a chance of becoming a regular starter for the Reds. Not only that, he could seamlessly transition into an unplayable and explosive centre forward under Jurgen Klopp.

Watch out for him!

#3 Arnaut Danjuma

Will the Reds finally buy Danjuma this summer?

Another performer who could be a realistic target for Klopp's side this summer is Arnaut Danjuma. The 25-year old has been a sensation for the Yellow Submarine, netting six goals for Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League.

Though he's far from being the finished article, Danjuma's exactly the kind of player that could explode on the business end of the football pitch under Jurgen Klopp.

Furthermore, what makes this transfer more sensible is that the Reds have always been interested in him. They scouted him in January 2022 as well (according to Romano via Football365).

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Liverpool are tracking Arnaut Danjuma, with the Villarreal winger having a release clause of €45m. [ @FabrizioRomano Liverpool are tracking Arnaut Danjuma, with the Villarreal winger having a release clause of €45m. [@FabrizioRomano] https://t.co/2E8CusybMy

Confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, the Netherlands international also has a release clause of 45 million euros in his contract with Villarreal. This amount, given how quickly the market changes, genuinely seems like a bargain for a player of his potential.

#2 Timo Werner

Will Werner switch?

As good of a player as Timo Werner was at RB Leipzig, one cannot shy away from the fact that his blockbuster transition to Chelsea hasn't fared well at all for both the club as well as the individual.

Well before giving his nod of approval to the Blues in 2020, however, the versatile German forward was strongly linked with a move to Liverpool.

Whilst the deal eventually fell off, interest from Merseyside could very well be reignited this summer.

Going by Werner's time at RB Leipzig, it is clear that he fits the system Liverpool play in. He would add perfectly to the Reds' overall attacking presentation in the final third of the pitch.

With Thomas Tuchel also looking to change the look of his forward line this summer, this could be the perfect opportunity for Werner to push for a move. Klopp would also get a man who has legitimate potential to be one of the best forwards in world football.

The absolute dream

Of all the supremely talented performers mentioned above in this list, no one comes anywhere near being a like-to-like replacement for Sadio Mane as much as Christopher Nkunku.

Assessing the season he's had as the main man for RB Leipzig, he has all the potential in the world to become one of the best attackers in world football. The France international scored a whopping 35 goals and provided 19 assists in 50 appearances across competitions.

He expresses himself very well with the ball at his feet, is still very young, and compliments the brand of football Liverpool play so fearlessly under Jurgen Klopp.

A move away from Germany won't be easy, given the finances that could be involved. If Liverpool are serious about bringing in someone Klopp could develop into a monster of a centre forward, the Reds should look no further than Christopher Nkunku.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far