Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti described his experience of watching Ricardo Kaka training for the first time in AC Milan. Kaka signed for AC Milan from the Brazilian club Sao Paolo and played under Ancelotti between 2003 to 2009.

Ancelotti revealed that the 2007 Ballon d'Or winner did not make a good first impression on him when he first saw the player in the airport, as he seemed like a college student.

"Kaka landed at Malpensa Airport and I put my head in my hands: Eyeglasses, hair perfectly combed, the face of a good boy. All he was missing was schoolbooks and a snack. My god, we signed a college student. Kaka didn’t look anything like a Brazilian footballer, he reminded me of a Jehovah’s Witness," Ancelotti said (via EuroFoot).

However, the Italian coach soon changed his opinion after observing Kaka in his first training with AC Milan. Carlo Ancelotti revealed that he was at a loss for words after seeing the Brazilian in training.

"Then, he stepped on the pitch still jet lagged and all: the heavens opened. With the ball at his feet, he was monstrous. I stopped talking simply because I was at a loss for words. Words didn’t even exist for what I was seeing. The Jehovah’s Witness was actually someone who spoke directly with God. And, I’m sure in one of those conversations, they talked about football," said Ancelotti.

Expand Tweet

Ricardo spent some of his prime years in Italy, leading AC Milan to win the Serie A title in his first season under Ancelotti's guidance. He won the 2006-07 UEFA Champions League with the club, which was Ancelotti's second UCL with Milan.

The former Milanista was named the top goalscorer of the tournament and went on to win the 2007 Ballon d'Or for his exceptional season.

Carlo Ancelotti described Kaka as a 'phenomenon' to ex-Mian CEO Adrian Galliani

Speaking further about the Brazilian icon's first training with AC Milan, Ancelotti recalled that the player's first challenge was against Gattuso, who gave him a 'terrifying shoulder barge'. However, the Brazilian icon did not lose the ball.

"In his first challenge in training as a Milanista, Kaka found himself in front of Gattuso, who gave him a terrifying shoulder barge but Kaka didn’t even lose the ball. Rino in his own way of encouraging his new teammate said: ‘F**k off.' Then, after keeping the ball, Kaka played a 30-yard pass, taking even Nesta by surprise who wasn’t able to intercept it," the Italian coach recounted.

Expand Tweet

Recalling his time at Milan, Ancelotti mentioned that after every training session, he would call ex-CEO Andrian Galliani to keep him updated. Following Kaka's first training session, the current Los Blancos coach told Galliani on call that the club has signed a 'phenomenon'.

"That day I called him: ‘Mr. Galliani, I have some news for you.’ ‘Good or bad?’ ‘Good. Very good.’ ‘Carletto, are you giving your resignation?’ ‘No, I’m staying because we just signed a phenomenon,'" Ancelotti recalled.

Kaka would go on to prove the manager right, becoming one of the few players to have won the FIFA World Cup, the Champions League and the Ballon d'Or.

In his 307 appearances for AC Milan across all competitions, Kaka scored 104 goals and 81 assists. He left the Serie A side in 2009, joining Carletto's current club Real Madrid. The Brazilian retired from professional football in 2017.