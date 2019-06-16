×
World Cup 2019: Three Indian cricketers who might be dropped after the tournament

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
175   //    16 Jun 2019, 07:22 IST

India v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
India v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Team India have kicked off their World Cup campaign in a fiery fashion, going about thrashing some top-notch teams with consummate ease. They look set to book a place in the top-four and are definitely one of the favourites to make it to the final of the tournament.

In comparison to other teams featuring in the grand spectacle, they have got one of the most balanced squads with a fair share of quality players in each department. However, that does not guarantee shows of individual brilliance from every player. There are a couple of cricketers in the team who haven't made the grade and are by far lucky to be in the same dressing room as others. Come the end of World Cup 2019, and it is highly unlikely that these faces will be seen with the team any longer.

On that note, let's take a look at the 3 players who might be dropped once the World Cup ends.

#3 Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar
Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar's inclusion in the World Cup squad raised many eyebrows. There were strong contenders for the berth he was selected to fill in - not least Ambati Rayudu and Rishabh Pant, both of whom had displayed some promising performances of late.

When he was called in to replace the injured Hardik Pandya in the series against New Zealand, Shankar displayed promising signs. However, he only flattered to deceive in IPL 2019 for Sunrisers Hyderabad, managing only 244 runs in 15 matches with an average of 20.33. Perhaps his ability to chip in with a couple of overs gave him an edge over his rivals, but he hasn't been any exceptional with the ball either.

In the 9 ODIs he played in the run-up to the World Cup 2019, Shankar has taken only 2 wickets. Even in the IPL this year, he only managed one scalp and was also quite expensive more often than not. In the ongoing mega event, he hasn't featured at all for the Men in Blue.

