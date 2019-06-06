×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Five tournament records that are likely to be broken

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
230   //    06 Jun 2019, 12:02 IST

Cricket World Cup 2019 captains pose with Queen Elizabeth
Cricket World Cup 2019 captains pose with Queen Elizabeth

Cricket World Cup 2019 is off to a flying start and there isn't much to say in contrary. A couple of giant-killings from Bangladesh and Pakistan have also made it all the more unpredictable (take note, Brendon McCullum) and intriguing even for neutral fans watching each match.

In this article, we are going to take a look at some of the World Cup records that are seriously endangered as per the circumstances. Since the conditions in England tend to be batsman-friendly, most (that's modest, probably all) of these records bound to be broken are batting records. So without further ado, let's dive straight in.

Also read: 5 oldest players in Cricket World Cup 2019

#1 Highest successful run chase

Ireland players celebrAlso read -ate after defeating England in the 2011 World Cup
Ireland players celebrAlso read -ate after defeating England in the 2011 World Cup

The 2011 World Cup presented one of the most historic David vs Goliath tales when next-door European neighbours England and Ireland clashed at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Obviously, Ireland were considered the underdogs in this encounter and their hopes of walking away from the stadium with their heads held high were all but crushed when Jonathan Trott and Ian Bell notched up a 167-run partnership, inspiring England to a mammoth total of 327.

This meant that the Men in Green had to pull off a record run chase to trump Goliath. Impossible, right? But after all, it's the accomplishment of the impossible that makes a tale worthy enough to be told even after 8 years. That night, Kevin O’Brien made a statement that went beyond his brawny appearance as he blazed the fastest century in World Cup history to guide his team to an ineffable victory after they were left shattered 111-5

The game of cricket has evolved since then. 300+ targets are nothing but a mere norm in the present era and the flat decks at England only make this record more likely to be broken. In fact, England could already have been the trailblazer had they not missed out on the target (349) set by Pakistan by a whisker.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
CWC Live Score & News Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar Records 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads ICC World Cup All-Time Records (Previous Years)
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: 5 Records which can be broken in this edition
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Predicting 3 World Cup batting records that could be broken in this edition
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 4 World Cup records that will be difficult to break
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 5 essential traits of a champion team
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 Factors that pre-tournament favourites need to be wary of
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Three opponents New Zealand might struggle to beat
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 4 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 5 Teams which are in the race for a semi-finals berth
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Top 5 players who can be the leading run scorers
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Top 3 batting performances during the warm-up games
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Yesterday
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Yesterday
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Today, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us