World Cup 2019: Five tournament records that are likely to be broken

Cricket World Cup 2019 captains pose with Queen Elizabeth

Cricket World Cup 2019 is off to a flying start and there isn't much to say in contrary. A couple of giant-killings from Bangladesh and Pakistan have also made it all the more unpredictable (take note, Brendon McCullum) and intriguing even for neutral fans watching each match.

In this article, we are going to take a look at some of the World Cup records that are seriously endangered as per the circumstances. Since the conditions in England tend to be batsman-friendly, most (that's modest, probably all) of these records bound to be broken are batting records. So without further ado, let's dive straight in.

#1 Highest successful run chase

The 2011 World Cup presented one of the most historic David vs Goliath tales when next-door European neighbours England and Ireland clashed at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Obviously, Ireland were considered the underdogs in this encounter and their hopes of walking away from the stadium with their heads held high were all but crushed when Jonathan Trott and Ian Bell notched up a 167-run partnership, inspiring England to a mammoth total of 327.

This meant that the Men in Green had to pull off a record run chase to trump Goliath. Impossible, right? But after all, it's the accomplishment of the impossible that makes a tale worthy enough to be told even after 8 years. That night, Kevin O’Brien made a statement that went beyond his brawny appearance as he blazed the fastest century in World Cup history to guide his team to an ineffable victory after they were left shattered 111-5

The game of cricket has evolved since then. 300+ targets are nothing but a mere norm in the present era and the flat decks at England only make this record more likely to be broken. In fact, England could already have been the trailblazer had they not missed out on the target (349) set by Pakistan by a whisker.

