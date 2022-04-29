"Would return to play in Italy tomorrow morning" - Juventus and AC Milan alerted as Italian journalist makes major claim about PSG star

Italian journalist Stefano Benzi has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti is eager to return to Italy. Serie A giants Juventus and AC Milan are reportedly (via Calcio Mercato) the only Italian teams in the running for the versatile midfielder.

Verratti, who is arguably Ligue 1's best midfielder, moved to PSG from Pescara in 2012. Since joining the Parisians, he has enjoyed unfathomable success, winning eight Ligue 1 titles and six French Cups amongst other domestic honors.

Having spent a decade in Paris, the player supposedly fancies a return to Italy, and Benzi has claimed that the player could switch clubs 'tomorrow.' Speaking to CMIT TV, he said:

“They tell me that Verratti would return to play in Italy tomorrow morning.”

Verratti, who is an integral member of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad, has so far made 374 appearances for the Parisians, registering 11 goals and 60 assists. AC Milan and Juventus are keeping close tabs on the player, but understand that a possible transfer is extremely difficult.

PSG is unlikely to sell their best midfielder Marco Verratti

Paris Saint-Germain have plenty of high-profile players at their disposal, but they do not have anyone to naturally replace Marco Verratti. The Italian sets their tempo, controls distribution, and regularly brings his teammates into play. Although they are planning a revamp in the summer, Les Parisiens are unlikely to let their cornerstore head back to Italy.

The player currently earns €9 million net per season at the club, a number that would be difficult for both AC Milan and Juventus to match. The Rossoneri, who have recently been revived by investment from Investcorp, could still try to match his salary, but it could destabilize the dressing room. The Bianconeri, on the other hand, are unlikely to be able to pay more than €7 million for the central midfielder.

Additionally, Verratti’s contract only runs out in June 2024, meaning PSG are well within their rights to ask for an astronomical transfer fee. So, even if they shockingly decide to sell their prized asset, the Italian clubs may not be able to pay the asking fee.

The French champions are unlikely to entertain any offers below the €50 million-mark for the star midfielder.

