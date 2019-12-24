Xhaka and Kolasinac on the move, Gunners in for Kevin Volland, Ljungberg to stay and more: Arsenal Transfer News Roundup, 24th December 2019

Dec 24, 2019

Kevin Volland is reportedly a top target for the Gunners in the January transfer window

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's official transfer roundup! In what has been a tumultuous time for Arsenal Football Club on and off the pitch, stability is finally around the corner for the North London club as former club captain Mikel Arteta has taken over the reins as manager on a three and a half year deal.

The Gunners will look to overcome their underwhelming start to the Premier League season with a series of additions in the transfer market, as they aim to fine-tune their squad for the business end of the season. On that note, let's look at hottest stories concerning the Gunners in Sportskeeda's official Arsenal transfer news roundup.

Gunners monitoring Bayer Leverkusen's Kevin Volland

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal are plotting a move for Bayer Leverkusen forward Kevin Volland as they aim to add some much-needed depth to their forward. Record signing Nicolas Pepe has failed to hit the ground running since his record-breaking £72 million switch to North London, prompting the Gunners to look for reinforcements in January.

The 27-year-old was watched by Arsenal scouts in the weekend and it remains to be seen if Arteta makes a move for the German in the coming weeks.

Roma and Napoli to swoop for Sead Kolasinac

Roma and Napoli are interested in making a move for Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac, as per reports from Sky Sports. The Bosnian has been the first choice left-back this season despite the arrival of Kieran Tierney, as the Scotsman continues to recover from a shoulder injury.

Whilst Napoli are looking for a January transfer, Roma want the 26-year-old as a long-term replacement for Aleksandar Kolarov, who could depart at the end of the season. Although Arsenal are unlikely to allow Kolasinac to depart in January, the North London club could be tempted if they receive a substantial offer from the Italian giants.

Hertha Berlin move for Granit Xhaka

RMC Sport have revealed that Hertha Berlin are in active negotiations for Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, as they aim to add another midfielder to their squad in the January transfer window. The German club were reportedly thwarted in their move to sign Lyon midfielder Lucas Tousart, due to which they've turned their attention to the Swiss midfielder.

Negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing and it remains likely that Xhaka will depart the club between now and the end of the season.

Freddie Ljungberg joins Arteta's backroom staff

Arsenal have announced in their official website that Freddie Ljungberg would remain at the club and take up a role as one of Mikel Arteta's backroom staff. The Swede was expected to leave the club after Arteta's appointment but the Spaniard has revealed that he is set to remain at the club, after a meeting with the former Arsenal invincible.

"I spoke to him after the game, I told him who I want to bring in & I wanted to know what he was feeling. We decided the best thing would be for him to carry on with us. I knew him a little & we will start a new chapter & he was very positive"

The Gunners will look to climb up the Premier League standings after sorting out their managerial crisis and it remains to be seen if Arteta has a defining impact at the club.

Arsenal considering Dries Mertens approach

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal are amongst the club in the running for Dries Mertens' signature, who is set to be a free agent at the end of the season. The 32-year-old could leave Italy for as little as €10 million in the January transfer window and would reportedly relish a move to a new league at this stage of his career.

The Belgian international is highly unlikely to sign a new contract with Napoli and could seal a move to North London in January if the Gunners cough up the cash.