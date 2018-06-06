World Cup 2018: Yugoslavia's 23-man squad if it was still one nation

It's sad that Yugoslavia doesn't exist anymore because its football team would have been a pleasure to watch.

If Yugoslavia existed today, the team would have been one of the favourites to win the World Cup

Present-Day Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Slovenia, Kosovo and Macedonia were once a single nation by the name of Yugoslavia. The country split up during the early 1990s as a result of a series of political crisis and conflicts which stretched for years.

When the country was in existence, it participated in eight world cups and their best ever finish was in third place at the inaugural FIFA World Cup in 1930. They also finished fourth in 1962. The last World Cup which Yugoslavia entered was in 1990 and the team reached the quarter-final stage.

The country also finished second at the European Championship in 1960 and 1968. In 1992, they qualified for the European Championship but was banned from participating due to the ongoing war and they were replaced by Denmark who went on to win the tournament!

If the country existed today, then undoubtedly it would be among the favourites to lift the World Cup. That’s the sort of quality that was dispersed. On that note, take a look at how Yugoslavia’s 23-man squad would look if it was still one nation.

Goalkeepers:

Oblak is one of the best goalkeepers in the world at the moment

Jan Oblak (Slovenia/Atletico Madrid), Danijel Subašić (Croatia/Monaco) and Asmir Begovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina/Bournemouth)

Atletico Madrid’s Oblak is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world right now. The Slovenian’s saves per goal conceded number for Atletico Madrid is simply outstanding. Still only 25, Oblak has at least a decade of football left in his tank.

Interestingly, Inter Milan’s Samir Handanovic is also a Slovenian and was the country’s #1 for many years. However, he retired from international football a few years ago.

Croatia’s 33-year-old shot stopper, Danijel Subasic rose to fame after joining AS Monaco in 2012. Since then, he has been their undisputed #1 and won the Ligue 1 with the club in 2016/17. Fun fact - he scored the winning goal from a freekick in the last game of the 2011/12 season.

The third goalkeeper is a name familiar to all Premier League fans. The Bosnian, Begovic, is the vice-captain of his country and has 61 international caps so far. Begovic has spent almost his entire professional career in England and also holds the record for the longest goal in football!