10 best designed knight skins in Fortnite

Given how crazy things get in Fortnite, the developers have created a myriad of skins for every occasion. This includes monsters, walking fish, a banana that drives badly, and even knights.

These brave and chivalrous (sometimes evil) outfits are highly sought after. Since some of the best ones are locked in older chapters, obtaining them shall remain a dream.

Although there are many skins to look at, only a few truly look amazing and play their part well. This article will discuss ten of the best-designed knights in-game and rank in order.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

These knights are some of the best-designed outfits in Fortnite

10) Knights of the Food Court

Although they are at the bottom of this list, the Knights of the Food Court are probably the most fun fun-loving knight skins out there.

The developers took food-oriented characters and gave them a royale twist. However, since the cosmetics are time-limited, there's no telling when they'll be up for grabs again.

9) Red Knight

The Red Knight is another iconic skin in Fortnite. Introduced during Chapter 1 Season 2, she created quite a buzz in the community.

Since she's an item shop outfit rather than a BP exclusive, more players will be able to purchase her. This is a good thing because the red and gray color scheme looks incredible even after all these years.

8) Armored Batman Zero (Dark Knight)

Due to him being the 'Dark Knight', not having him on this list would be criminal. Since his outfit does have modern armor, he could be considered a modern-age knight.

Although he's a collaboration skin, he's still part of the Metaverse. When listed, readers can purchase the skin for 1,500 V-Bucks.

7) Royale Knight

Although the Royale Knight is from Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 2, the outfit still stands out even today.

With minimal design and a gray and blue color scheme, it truly deserves a spot so high on the list. Sadly, since it was a BP exclusive, there's no way to obtain it.

6) Spider Knight

First introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 6, the Spider Knight stays true to its name. It features multiple eye-like bulges on the helmet, making it resemble a spider.

The outfit alongside the bundle can be purchased for 2,000 V-Bucks when listed in the item shop.

5) Dark Red Knight

Part of the Dark Reflections Pack, this skin stands out due to its purple inlines and shades. While it's not groundbreaking in design, it's high on the list, thanks to the color scheme.

Purple is related to Kevin The Cube, making having the shade a necessary evil in Fortnite.

4) Eternal Knight

The level 100 BP skin was added to the game in Chapter 2 Season 3. What makes the skin truly stand out are the incredible styles.

From full gray to black and even gold, they have their own personality. Adding a cherry on top, the super level style takes things to a whole new level.

3) Black Knight

The Black Knight is one of the most iconic outfits to have ever been featured in-game. In addition to looking amazing, he's also the first legendary outfit on the BP.

He was exclusive to Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 2. Although some 'remix' designs have been made, the original is still the best.

2) Omega Knight

While Omega Knight is in some ways a reskin of the "OG" Omega skin, it is different from it. He has thick armor, looks sinister, and has a giant sword for a pickaxe.

If there was ever casting for an antagonist knight, there's no need to look further. When listed, the skin can be bought for 1,200 V-Bucks.

1) Moon Knight

Moon Knight is the latest 'knight' to join the item shop in Fortnite. While he may not be a real knight, his cosmetics are arguably some of the best to have made their way into the game.

The clean white outfit stands out in-game. When listed, it can be bought for 1,500 V-Bucks.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar